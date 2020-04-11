Zoa Morani outlines daily routine as Covid-19 patient: ‘I was meant to go through this’

bollywood

Actor Zoa Morani, who along with her sister Shaza and father Karim Morani had tested positive for the coronavirus, has said that she spends her days in hospital following a routine. She said in a recent interview that she relies on exercise and TV shows to get through the day.

Zoa, who is admitted at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital, told Bombay Times that the isolation has made her more social. “When I was in isolation with my sister (Shaza) at home, I was quite sick. So, to divert my mind, I was enjoying all the jokes and forwards that my family was sending out. I also began calling my old friends and making new friends on social media. I surprised myself. The self-quarantine period made me the exact opposite of what I was — a loner,” she said.

Outlining her routine, she added, “My daily routine in the hospital begins at 6 am. I wake up, freshen up and do pranayam. I also do a few exercises suggested by my doctor. The workout is followed by chai, and let me tell you, the hospital chai is really good. Then, I get on the phone with my family and we check on each other’s health. Apart from binge-watching movies, web shows, and all the yapping, what keeps me going is my exercise. Watching the doctors walking around in their spacesuits (the protective gear) makes me wonder… Am I on the moon? I must say, this is quite an experience, and I think I was meant to go through this.”

In an earlier social media post, Zoa had thanked the doctors, nurses and health service providers who were risking their lives and taking care of patients. In an interview to Bollywood Hungama, Zoa had said that the medicines being administered to her were working.

