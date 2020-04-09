Actor Zoa Morani shares her coronavirus symptoms, treatment: ‘Pranayam and hot water have been helping’

bollywood

Actor Zoa Morani, who has tested positive for the coronavirus along with her sister and father, has written in an Instagram post that she will be sharing updates about her treatment so that people can get an idea of what to expect. She also wrote the steps that she has been taking to treat the illness.

“My father, sister and I have been tested Covid 19 positive. Papa and Shaza have no symptoms, I have a few.. will be sharing the experiences soon so that others get an idea and I can be of some help.. It feels like a flu with a bit of uneasiness in the chest.. very bearable if one rests it out, pranayam and hot water have been helping a-lot! Will share details soon Thank you for all the wishes.. looking forward to being home soon,” she wrote.

In the caption to her post, Zoa wrote, “Feeling So overwhelmed watching the Drs , nurses and hospital staff taking care of us fearlessly! No words can describe .. i can see their discomfort in their protective suits yet 24 /7 on their toes serving us ... the true heroes for sure ... my Dr is so sweet and full of life , he constantly makes jokes and makes me feel so light.. yesterday he was the one to bring the news to me about testing positive and he was so sensitive and funny at the same time (don’t know how he did that) so so grateful for Dr Saurabh Phadkare and his team ...Feeling so safe in his hands ...”

Zoa’s post attracted several well wishers. “All the very best @zoamorani you get well soon,” wrote Sahil Vaid. “Take care of yourself you positive beautiful soul .. wishing you a speedy recovery.. lots of love,” wrote Neha Mishra. Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor left heart emojis in the comments section. Zeishan Qadri wrote, “Please Take care.”

Zoa, her sister Shaza and their father, film producer Karim Morani have all tested positive for the virus. In an earlier interview to Bollywood Hungama, Zoa had said that the medicines being administered to her were working.

