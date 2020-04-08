Zoa Morani provides health update post coronavirus diagnosis: ‘The medicines are working’

bollywood

Actor Zoa Morani, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, along with her sister and father, has said that she is responding to treatment. Zoa and her sister Shaza are the daughters of film producer Karim Morani.

Zoa told Bollywood Hungama in an interview, “I’m feeling much better. The medicines are working. I’ve my fingers crossed. My parents’ reports too will come soon. Hopefully, they won’t test positive, and we can go back home.”

Karim, however, tested positive on Wednesday. His brother, Mohomed, told Mirror Online, “Yes, we have been anticipating this as he was with his daughters. Karim has tested positive of coronavirus. He has been shifted to Nanavati Hospital.”

Shaza is also at the Nanavati Hospital, while, Zoa is at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital. Zoa had previously told Bollywood Hungama, “The team at the Kokilaben hospital is taking really good care of me. The entire staff is so loving and caring. I am so relieved that I’m in safe hands.”

She’d added, “My parents cannot see me until I recover and sadly my sister is in another hospital. But, it’s okay. I am in good spirit. My sister and I will be out of this soon.”

Shaza, who had returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March, showed no symptoms but was admitted to Nanavati Hospital on Monday. Zoa, meanwhile, had returned from Rajasthan mid-March.

Karim Morani is known for having produced Shah Rukh Khan films such as Ra.One, Chennai Express, Happy New Year and Dilwale.

