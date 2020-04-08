e-paper
Home / Bollywood / After his two daughters, Bollywood producer Karim Morani also tests positive for coronavirus

After his two daughters, Bollywood producer Karim Morani also tests positive for coronavirus

Karim Morani, who has bankrolled films such as Ra.One, Chennai Express, Happy New Year and Dilwale, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

bollywood Updated: Apr 08, 2020 16:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karim Morani’s daughters were also found to be positive for coronavirus.
Karim Morani's daughters were also found to be positive for coronavirus.
         

Bollywood producer Karim Morani has tested positive for Covid-19, and has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. Earlier, his two daughters Zoa and Shaza had also tested positive for the disease.

Karim’s brother Mohomed told Mirror Online. “Yes, we have been anticipating this as he was with his daughters. Karim has tested positive of coronavirus. He has been shifted to Nanavati Hospital,” he said.

Shaza, who had returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March, showed no symptoms but was admitted to Nanavati Hospital on Monday. According to sources, Zoa, who had returned from Rajasthan around mid-March, tested positive for Covid-19.

“She had tested today for COVID-19 and her results came positive by evening. She is in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, whereas Shaza is under medication at Nanavati. Shaza will be tested again after two days. As of now, the immediate family, house helps are also getting tested. They are all under quarantine,” a source told PTI.

Earlier in the day, Morani had said that both his daughters were under observation. “Shaza had no symptoms but has tested positive. Zoa, my other daughter, has a few symptoms so we got both of them tested. Zoa, however, tested negative. Both have been admitted to Nanavati hospital. They are in isolation and under observation,” Morani had said.

The producer has backed many Bollywood films, including Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra.One, Chennai Express, Happy New Year and Dilwale.

