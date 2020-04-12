e-paper
Home / TV / Chahatt Khanna breaks silence on ‘quarantine love’ with Mika Singh

Chahatt Khanna breaks silence on ‘quarantine love’ with Mika Singh

Chahatt Khanna shared why she and Mika Singh have been posting pictures and videos together with the hashtag #quarantinelove.

tv Updated: Apr 12, 2020 17:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chahatt Khanna and Mika Singh have been sharing a lot of posts together on social media, of late.
Chahatt Khanna and Mika Singh have been sharing a lot of posts together on social media, of late.
         

Television actor Chahatt Khanna and singer Mika Singh’s recent social media posts are all about ‘quarantine love’, sparking speculation that the two are in a relationship with each other. However, she has finally broken her silence and revealed that it is all for the promotion for their single titled Quarantine Love.

Chahatt told Bollywood Spy in a recent interview, “Logon ne mera dimaag kha liya hai (People are eating my head), literally. People are like, ‘Do not date him! Humara dil tod diya (You broke our heart)!’” She added that there is also a section of fans who think she looks good with him. “Today only, I was having a laugh with my friends about this,” she said.

Mika and Chahatt’s song Quarantine Love will soon be out and she said that they shot for the video at his house. “Humne ghar mein hi shoot kiya hai (We shot it at home only), we are next-door neighbours. I just hopped into his house. Hum dono ne mil kar phone pe shoot kiya hai (The two of us shot it on the phone),” she said.

“People don’t know I am promoting the song. They think we are dating. That’s what the whole promotion plan was, to do something that creates a question in everyone’s minds,” she added.

Also see: Armed with gloves and masks, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar venture out for grocery shopping. See pics

Chahatt revealed that many people unfollowed her, thinking that she is in a relationship with Mika. “I don’t know why people have problems with him, he is a very nice person. We had good fun while shooting. We shot for two days,” she said.

Mika Singh's Instagram stories on Saturday featured Chahatt Khanna.
Mika Singh’s Instagram stories on Saturday featured Chahatt Khanna.

On Saturday, Mika took to his Instagram stories to share a video of pani puri that Chahatt prepared for him. He also posted a picture, in which he is seen kissing her hand as he is down on one knee.

