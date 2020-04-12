e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Armed with gloves and masks, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar venture out for grocery shopping. See pics

Armed with gloves and masks, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar venture out for grocery shopping. See pics

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were seen outside their Mumbai home as they stepped out for essential supplies.

bollywood Updated: Apr 12, 2020 16:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar spotted outside their home.
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar spotted outside their home.(Varinder Chawla)
         

Actor Farhan Akhtar and his singer girlfriend Shibani Dandekar were spotted in Mumbai on Sunday. The paparazzi clicked them stepping out of their amid lockdown for weekly supplies.

Photos show Farhan in a T-shirt and shorts, with a mask on his face and his hands in gloves. Shibani was seen in a black T-shirt and red pants. She, too, was wearing a mask and carrying large rolls of toilet paper and cleaning liquids. The couple also appeared to have met her sister Anusha and handed over some snacks and supplies to her.

Farha Akhtar outside his home.
Farha Akhtar outside his home.
Shibani Dandekar seen in Mumbai.
Shibani Dandekar seen in Mumbai.
Shibani Dandekar brings the groceries in.
Shibani Dandekar brings the groceries in.
Anusha Dandekar near Farhan’s car.
Anusha Dandekar near Farhan’s car.

Farhan will next be seen in Toofan, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. He plays a boxer in the film and had to go through a complete body transformation for a part of the sports-drama that required him to put on 15 kilos in 6 weeks.

“For me, fitness is a way of life and not just a routine. Irrespective of my craft, I choose to live a healthy and disciplined lifestyle. I’ve always refrained from indulging in things that could have adverse effects on my body,” the 46-year-old actor said.

Also read: Rajeev Khandelwal shares casting couch horror with top director: ‘He asked me to go to his room which I refused’

He said that it was a challenge for him to go through such transformation. “It was a challenge for me to adapt to a way of living that was completely contrary - with monitored exercise regime, less physical activity and high consumption of fats, carbs, starch. It was tough. Although I balanced consumption of fried food, the starch and fats made up for it and here you go, that’s how I gained an extra 15 kilos!,” he added.

The film has been shot across Mumbai at real locations like the Dongri slums and the Gateway Of India. It also features Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

