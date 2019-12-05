Shibani Dandekar says she’s never felt scared for her safety in 10 years, until now

bollywood

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 08:26 IST

Safety of women in India has become a major issue now, and celebrities have often expressed their concern over it. Singer-actor Shibani Dandekar admits that hearing and reading about the decline in women’s safety does instil a sense of fear.

“We read about someone getting raped or murdered almost every day. It is devastating and disgusting. I don’t understand what is happening, what we are doing about it and what progress we are making,” she shares.

Recalling an incident which made her uncomfortable, Shibani says, “I’ve never felt so unsafe in these ten years living in Mumbai, but a couple of weeks ago, when I was leaving a restaurant, I couldn’t find my car and was walking down a busy street. Suddenly, I felt creepy and scared. It wasn’t even late at night; it was in broad daylight. I can’t imagine having this feeling all the time which many women probably have while going to work or in the train or in a cab. I can’t imagine living my life with no fear for my safety.”

The 39-year-old feels that not enough is being done to prevent such crimes against women, and this, in turn, is creating an unsafe environment.

“We aren’t safe in our own home, in our own country, and in our own land. For me, it is the most ridiculous thing ever. The rate at which women are being harmed is rapidly growing and is unacceptable,” says the actor, who will next be seen in Season 2 of the web series Four More Shots Please.

Though many celebrities are using their power to voice their concern about such issues, Shibani feels that it isn’t making a big difference in the society. “We all raise awareness and talk about making India a safe place for women, but at some point in time, I just feel that it is not creating a big impact. There needs to be some solution. A lot of us keep questioning how we are using the platform to raise awareness, but I don’t think it’s enough. I would love to know what more I could do to raise awareness and help, whether it is about education for young girls or safety of women in the country,” she concludes.

