Heavy rain lashes Gurugram; traffic snarls, waterlogging and road cave-in reported

Heavy rains lashed Gurugram on Tuesday afternoon as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) placed the city under a red alert. Showers began around 12.15pm, triggering widespread traffic snarls and waterlogging across several parts of the city. Slow-moving traffic was reported from several parts of Gurugram. (HT Photo)

“Minor traffic disruptions were reported due to rain and waterlogging in several areas, but all our teams are on the ground to manage the traffic. The situation so far is under control,” assistant commissioner of police, traffic (headquarters and highways) Satpal Yadav told HT.

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Traffic snarls Slow-moving traffic was reported from several parts of Gurugram, including Sikanderpur, IFFCO Chowk, Ashoka Marg in Sushant Lok Phase 1, and the stretch from Millennium City Centre Metro Station to Bakhtawar Chowk and even at parts of National Highway (NH) 48 towards Manesar.

Major traffic snarls were also reported at the Sirhaul border, with slow-moving vehicles on both carriageways of the Delhi-Gurugram stretch and Signature Towers to Tau Devi Lal Complex via Sector 15 Part 2. Congestion was also witnessed on Old Railway Road leading towards Tau Devi Lal Complex and on MG Road towards Sadar Bazar, Sector 9 to Basai village and Sector 54-55 chowk.

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