BPSC to recruit over 32k teachers under TRE-4

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Tuesday issued the advertisement for the fourth phase of the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4), opening recruitment for 32,388 teaching positions across state government schools. TRE candidates demonstrate over domicile and negative marking issues, in Patna, on Tuesday. (SANTOSH KUMAR/HT)

The recruitment drive is set to accept online applications from September 1, 2026, through September 30, 2026. Dates for the exam will be notified after completion of the application window, said the BPSC communique.

Senior secondary school teachers account for the largest proportion with 16,101 posts, followed by 8,563 middle school teachers’ posts, 3,877 secondary school vacancies and 3,847 primary school positions.

Candidates, after their recruitment, will receive a basic starting pay ranging from ₹25,000 per month for primary teachers to ₹32,000 per month for higher secondary teachers, complemented by applicable state government allowances.

Candidates appearing for Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026 will be allowed to apply for this exam, provided they successfully qualify the eligibility test before final evaluation, as announced by education minister Mithilesh Tiwary.

Bihar State Examination Board (BSEB) on Thursday last had notified STET for 2026, opening up significant opportunities for teaching aspirants with its online registration window already open since Monday. Formal requisition for TRE-4 was sent to BPSC back on July 29, 2026.

Eligibility benchmarks strictly adhere to National Council for Teacher Education norms. Primary teacher positions require senior secondary qualification with at least 50 per cent marks alongside a two-year diploma in elementary education and CTET or BTET Paper I.

Middle school positions demand a relevant bachelor’s degree with a B.Ed or D.El.Ed alongside Paper II certification.

Secondary and senior secondary positions mandate bachelor’s or master’s degrees in the chosen discipline, professional teacher education via B.Ed, and Bihar STET Paper I or Paper II clearance respectively.

The recruitment follows statutory vertical and horizontal reservation policies established by the Bihar government, encompassing quotas for SC, ST, EBC, OBC, EWS, and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities, alongside up to 50 per cent reservation for female applicants in primary tiers and 35 per cent in higher tiers.

Minimum age threshold is set at 18 years for primary and middle school teachers besides 21 years for secondary and higher secondary levels, with standard government age relaxations applicable.

Aspiring educators must submit their applications through the BPSC official portal by completing one-time registration, submitting academic credentials, selecting district cadres, and uploading necessary certificates before paying the application fee.

As per the communiqué by BPSC, selection solely relies on a centralised, objective written examination followed by document verification.

The assessment features a single composite paper carrying 150 marks across a duration of 2:30 hrs. This comprises a 30-mark qualifying language section requiring a 30 per cent score, a 40-mark general studies component covering elementary mathematics and Indian national movements, and an 80-mark core subject domain aligned with state curriculum standards.

The evaluation enforces a negative marking penalty of 0.25 marks for each incorrect response, supported by biometric verification to ensure merit-based transparency.

Meanwhile, a large section of TRE applicants staged a daylong dharna in Gardanibagh here, pressing for their demands including domicile, removal of negative marking and consolidation of all examinations amongst others.

LoPTejashwi Yadav too went to the protest site to extend his support to the aspirants. Tejashwi said the issue of TRE aspirants would be taken up in their Lok Bhawan March on Wednesday.