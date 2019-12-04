e-paper
Farhan Akhtar and girlfriend Shibani Dandekar enjoy freezing cryotherapy session. See pics

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar shared pictures from their cryotherapy session on their Instagram accounts.

bollywood Updated: Dec 04, 2019 11:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Farhan Akhtar and his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar underwent a cryotherapy session recently.
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar recently went for a cryotherapy session to treat muscle soreness after going full “beast mode in the gym”. The couple took to Instagram to share pictures of themselves undergoing the treatment.

“The cold never bothered me anyway,” Farhan wrote, referencing the lyrics of the popular song Let It Go from Frozen.

Farhan Akhtar shared a glimpse of his cryotherapy treatment.
Shibani shared a series of snaps documenting her time in the freezing chamber. “3 mins at -130 degrees,” she captioned the first picture shared on her Instagram story. “At this point, it was pretty damn cold. Ain’t gonna lie,” she wrote along with another photo. “Can’t tell you guys how good this felt! If you are training like a beast DO THIS,” she added.

Shibani Dandekar took her Instagram followers through her cryotherapy session.
Shibani also shared a picture from her session on Instagram. “When you favourite cookie people on the planet @aakashsethi @sweetishhousemafia also set up the sickest Cryotherapy place @thealchemylife you just have to combine the two! double chocolate chip cookie in -130 degree chamber for 3 mins!! Ballin!! So great for muscle recovery for those that beast mode in the gym!” she captioned it.

 

Cryotherapy involves getting into a chamber of liquid nitrogen and exposing the body to freezing temperatures of below minus 80 degrees for a few minutes. The technique is said to relieve pain, muscle soreness and reduce inflammation, among other things.

Farhan and Shibani have been in a relationship for almost two years now. The two have been rather open about their love, frequently sharing romantic Instagram posts for each other.

Also see: Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar’s unseen pics from their beach vacation is as romantic as it gets

On an episode of Film Companion’s Tapecast earlier this year, Farhan said that he has warmed up to the idea of sharing his happiness with fans. “I have never felt comfortable to share personal stuff... But I don’t know why, I just feel that somehow, with the celebrating of this, it seems very natural to me. Obviously, you don’t want to go crazy and people are like, ‘Please, bas karo!’ But yeah, it feels kind of nice to be able to share that with people,” he said.

“We are always living so sheltered and protected and our guards are constantly up, especially when it comes to people like our partners. It felt nicer to just share and include them in the joy and let them hopefully feel happy,” he added.

