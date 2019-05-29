Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar share cosy pics from London. See here

In a new Instagram post, Bollywood actor singer Farhan Akhtar and girlfriend Shibani Dandekar have treated fans with fresh romantic pictures. Currently on a cosy getaway in London, Shibani in the pictures dons pink jeans, paired with a black top, while Farhan wears striped pants and a black jacket.

Earlier, talking about Farhan, Shibani had said, “I am not secretive, but I don’t feel the need to say things out loud. I don’t need to make an announcement about who I’m dating. It’s up to me to decide when and what I want to share about my personal life, and it is up to the audience to decide how they look at it. How much information I want to put out in the public domain is my prerogative.”

Earlier this year, Farhan fuelled dating rumours when he wrote a romantic post for Shibani. “I don’t know if you find love or love finds you,” he wrote, “Either way, it’s a gift from the universe.” The speculation has now moved on to the subject of their engagement and possible wedding. This was helped along by pictures shared by Farhan, in which he proudly displayed their rings.

Both Farhan and Shibani have frequently been sharing pictures and videos on social media. Recently, they were in Mexico for a holiday and had shared pictures from the beach, offering a wonderful treat to their fans.

Farhan has completed the shoot for Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink, in which he will be seen alongside Priyanka Chopra.

First Published: May 29, 2019 17:44 IST