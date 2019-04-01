Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar’s unseen pics from their beach vacation is as romantic as it gets

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar and girlfriend Shibani Dandekar may not speak about their relationship publically but their loved-up photos are proof enough for their fans. Now, new photos from their Mexico vacation have emerged online and as is the wont, have gone viral.

The couple had visited Mexico in February to celebrate Farhan’s birthday. While Farhan and Shibani kept fans updated with regular pics and posts from their romantic outing, the new photos are as romantic as it gets. The two are in the ocean and seem to be in a playful mood.

Also read: In Annabelle Comes Home trailer, the demonic doll is back to send chills down your spine

Here are the photos Farhan and Shibani shared from their Mexico vacation

Media reports claimed last month that Farhan and Shibani may be planning to get married later this year. Farhan, too, hinted that he may tie the knot this year. Farhan was speaking to Bhumi Pednekar on chat show TapeCast, where Shibani asked him, “Hey Farhan, are we getting married in April or May? Can you please let me know because I am very confused.” A smiling Farhan replied : “I think she is having a lot of fun with a lot of news that is going around currently, about us looking for wedding planners.” To which, Bhumi asked: “Are you though?” Farhan replied: “It maybe April or April be ‘May’ .”

Asked about how she deals with the constant buzz around her dating rumours with Farhan, Shibani told a tabloid in an interview, “I don’t feel anything about that at all. We are putting out what we put out. People are going to take it however they want to. Anything they have gathered is from social media handles anyway, so it’s not something ‘uncovered’ kind of. I just post what I want to, it’s as simple there’s no strategy or trying to send out a message in any way...”

Farhan was earlier married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani for 16 years, before announcing their separation in 2016. Together, they have two daughters Shakya and Akira.

Farhan will next be seen with Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim in director Shonali Bose’s The Sky is Pink. Recent reports also suggest that a third entry in the Don franchise is being planned for Shah Rukh Khan to star in. It is unclear if Farhan, the director of the first two films, will return to helm.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 10:37 IST