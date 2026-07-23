Sole breadwinner killed in Russian attack, Yamunanagar family devastated

Kin of 27-year-old Gurpreet Singh Bath of Yamunanagar’s Panjeton village, who was among the four Indian sailors killed recently in a Russian missile attack in Ukraine, are devastated by the loss of the sole breadwinner of the family. Deceased Gurpreet Singh Bath

Survived by his wife, a six-month-old daughter and elderly parents, Singh was among the 17 crew members on a Guinea-Bissau-flagged merchant vessel that was attacked off the coast of Ukraine on July 19, prompting strong condemnation from India.

Singh’s father, Kirtan Singh, said the deceased was the family’s only child. “He was our sole breadwinner. I don’t know how we will survive. I’ve been bedridden for several weeks after a mishap,” he said. According to him, the family received the confirmation regarding his death from the shipping company on Monday.

A pall of gloom has descended on Panjeton village, with relatives and villagers gathering at the family’s home to offer condolences.

His uncle Amrik Singh said the victim first went to Turkey in 2018 for a merchant navy job. “He returned and later moved to Iran in 2020. In 2022, he returned again when he was married. On June 12, he returned to Turkey to rejoin work,” he added.

The family said the body was expected to arrive within 10 days. They appealed to the Union government to ensure the early repatriation of the mortal remains so that the last rites could be performed without delay.

India has condemned the attack and reiterated that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members is “deplorable and should be avoided”.

The ministry of external affairs also summoned the Russian envoy over the killings.