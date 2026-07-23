Shiv Sena (UBT) announces another protest at Shivaji Park on July 24

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday announced that it is organising a “peaceful protest” at Shivaji Park on July 24 in support of the student-led agitation at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, demanding government accountability and education reforms following repeated competitive exam paper leaks. The Shiv Sena (UBT) had organised a similar protest at Shivaji Park on July 19, which was attended by Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray. (Hindustan Times)

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray is likely to join the protest, according to party insiders. He is expected to speak to the media on Thursday and clear his stand on his participation. Leaders from the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS also said that discussions are ongoing as to whether cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray’s sons, Aaditya and Amit Thackeray, should lead the protest.

Announcing the protest in a post on X, Aaditya Thackeray wrote: “On Friday, July 24, join us at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park! From 4 PM onwards, let us all come together under the tricolour and sing our national anthem at 5 PM in the evening.”

The Shiv Sena (UBT) had organised a similar protest at Shivaji Park on July 19, which was attended by Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray. According to Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, Raj Thackeray was supposed to join this protest but later conveyed his inability to attend it due to a prior commitment. The MNS then organised several protests at Shivaji Park earlier this week.

The announcement came after Uddhav visited Jantar Mantar, the designated protest site in Delhi where the protesters led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) are gathered. On Monday, the Delhi police resorted to a lathi charge and used tear gas to disperse thousands of protesters who attempted to march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament on the first day of the Parliament’s monsoon session. The violence led to several opposition leaders announcing their support for the student-led agitation.

The Thackeray camp has invited members and supporters of all political parties, irrespective of ideologies, to the July 24 protest. “To all citizens, all political parties and ideologies (without any party flags) and to everyone who believes that the future of our next generation should be bright and good—we extend a heartfelt invitation,” Aaditya wrote on X.

The Worli MLA said that the protest has been organised to condemn the “inhuman crackdown” in Delhi and the arrests of students across the country. “The purpose of this event is to demonstrate that Maharashtra stands firmly behind the brave youth fighting for the nation,” he wrote.

“If you stand with Sonam Wangchuk, Abhijeet Dipke, and the other protesting youth at Jantar Mantar, then do come. Likewise, if you oppose the dictatorial manner in which opposition leader Rahul Gandhi and other MPs were taken into custody while protesting, then do come. If this can happen to them, it can certainly happen to you tomorrow. If you oppose the dictatorial tendency that led to the brutal use of force against the women and men in that protest, then do come,” he added.