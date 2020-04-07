Coping with the lockdown: It’s getting on my nerves, but we have to stay at home

It is not easy being inside your home for such a prolonged period of time, especially for kids. Ask actor Chahatt Khanna and you would find out how difficult this whole self-isolation situation has been for her.

The mother of two toddlers – daughters Zohar and Amaira – says, “My friends are like ‘Oh, we are bored’. I, on the other hand, have no time at all. I don’t have a single minute on me because when I am in the house, the kids just want to cling on to me all the time, for everything.”

On why she has to be all the more cautious amid these times, Khanna says, “I have an elderly person, my dad, and two very small kids. So, I have to be very careful with them and not let them go out and have to follow all the necessary instructions.”

Talking about the challenges of keeping her kids confined to the house, the 33-year-old says that it has been days since they have stepped out and not going to get to play in the park has been really making them edgy.

“It is getting on my nerves basically but now is not the time to crib about it. The entire country, in fact, the entire world has come to standstill, and it is not just me. And that is something that I keep reminding myself,” explains the actor.

Despite being cooped up inside the house, Khanna is doing her bit about spreading awareness on Covid-19. Her recent video, Corona ko Karo na went viral and garnered a lot of appreciation.

“The initial few days, people were so panicked; they thought that the world is coming to an end. All I want to tell them is there is nothing wrong with staying indoors because it will only save your life,” she says.

Khanna says a strong measure such as the 21-day lockdown had to be taken by the government because people were not taking the issue seriously and were venturing out.

“It is just a matter of few more days, after that we might have a clean India. Also, we will learn to be grounded and stable in life after this Quarantine time period,” she shares.

