Neelima Azeem on divorce from Pankaj Kapur when Shahid Kapoor was 3.5 years old: ‘I didn’t decide to separate, he moved on’

Updated: May 18, 2020 15:33 IST

Neelima Azeem single-handedly raised her son Shahid Kapoor, who was three-and-a-half years old at the time of her separation from ex-husband Pankaj Kapur. In a new interview, she opened up about the divorce and being a single mother.

“I would like to say that I didn’t decide to separate. It’s a fact. He moved on and it was a difficult thing for me to stomach but he also had his reasons. We had been friends from a long time. I think I was 15 years old when I became friends with him. He had very good reasons and I understood it,” she told Pinkvilla in an interview.

“When there’s a break-up, which is called divorce, it is painful for both. There was a lot of friendship and attachment but there was heartbreak. It’s alright. He’s very well settled with his family today and I wish him well,” she added.

Neelima and Pankaj tied the knot in 1975 but parted ways a few years later. Since their divorce in 1984, he has been happily married to Supriya Pathak for more than three decades and has two children - Sanah Kapur, who made her Bollywood debut with Shaandaar, and Ruhaan Kapur - with her.

Neelima said that she bounced back from the personal setback with the help of her friends, family and dance troupe. However, it was Shahid, who was the biggest source of strength for her. “He gave me an insurmountable belief in life. I was young so I was able to do it again. It took time though, it took me about a couple of years, but then I was fine,” she said.

Neelima is also the mother of Ishaan Khatter, from her ex-husband Rajesh Khattar. She was also married to Ustad Raza Ali Khan, but that marriage, too, did not last long.

