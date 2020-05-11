Shahid Kapoor revisits favourite moments with mom Neelima Azim, Mira Rajput recalls day after she gave birth to son Zain. See pics

bollywood

Shahid Kapoor has shared a few unseen pictures with his mother Neelima Azim on the occasion of Mother’s Day. The actor also changed his profile picture on his Instagram account and the latest one is a decades-old photo of him posing for the camera with his mom.

Among the many pictures he shared on his Instagram stories, one shows a young Shahid wearing a white oversized tee, which reaches till his feet while his mother laughs besides him. Another is a black-and-white photo of Neelima performing Kathak.

Shahid Kapoor’s new Instagram profile picture (left).

Shahid Kapoor with mom Neelima Azim.

Meanwhile, Shahid’s wife Mira revisited a memory when she became a mother for the second time. Sharing a picture from her birthday celebrations at the hospital day after the birth of their son Zain, Mira wrote, “#throwback to the coolest birthday party with a day old Zainu and being smothered by a questionably dressed Huz #callthefashionpolice #bringbackthosedays #gocoronago.” She seems to be complaining about Shahid’s choice of clothes for hosting a small birthday party for her at the hospital.

On Sunday, Mira had penned heartfelt wishes for her mom Bela and mother-in-law Neelima. She shared a candid photo of Neelima drawing on the floor with a chalk and wrote, “Rockstar. Boss Lady. Cuddliest Grandma. Happy Mother’s Day to the coolest Mom on the block! Thanks for always having my back and you know I got yours! (It’s us two vs you know who two.”

Mira Rajput shared these pictures on Mother’s Day.

She shared another photo with her mother and captioned it, “The wind beneath my wings...Thank you for everything Mom.” Adding many more throwback pictures in another post, she wrote, “Mumma I love you.”

Mira and Shahid also have a daughter Misha and the two are spending all their time with the two kids during lockdown. Mira is a doting mom and had even given a shout out to the kids for keeping indoors amid lockdown. She had penned a heartfelt note to fellow parents asking them to sometimes let them do what they want as “these little heroes have stayed indoors more than they’ve ever known in their lives.”

