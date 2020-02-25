Inside Shahid Kapoor’s birthday party with wife Mira Rajput, dad Pankaj Kapur. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 14:26 IST

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, who turns 39 on Tuesday, rang in his birthday with family members in Chandigarh and a video from the private celebrations has surfaced online and the Kabir Singh star is seen cutting a cake in the presence of his family.

Shahid Kapoor cuts a three-tier cake on his birthday.

The video that has surfaced online shows Shahid cutting a three-deck cake as his wife Mira Rajput stands beside him. While Shahid is wearing a casual black and white hoodie, Mira is dressed in black top paired with black and white striped jacket and matching pants. Pankaj Kapur can also be seen clapping as Shahid blows the candles and proceeds to cut the cake.

Earlier in the day, Mira took to social media to wish the “love” of her life. Mira took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared an adorable photograph of herself along with Shahid. In the image, the two are seen smiling at the camera. Mira captioned the image: “Happy birthday to the love of my life.”

Actor Ishaan Khatter, Shahid’s younger brother also wished him on Instagram and wrote, “OG. Mere #bademiya. Happy budddayyyy bhaijaaaaaaan.”

Shahid told Hindustan Times ahead of his birthday, “I’m celebrating my birthday in Chandigarh by shooting. I might get a little time off once my family is here and I’ll be spending some time with them. It’s a working birthday for me as I’m in the middle of the schedule and I didn’t want to take a break.”

Also read: Kajol asked husband Ajay Devgn for a selfie, his hilarious response is now a viral photo

It has been quite a fruitful year for Shahid who last featured in Arjun Reddy remake Kabir Singh - a film that was widely panned by critics but the audiences lapped it up with much love and gave him his career best box office performance.

Shahid is currently busy shooting for Jersey. The film will see the actor in the role of a cricketer. It is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

Follow @htshowbiz for more