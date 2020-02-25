Mira Rajput wishes ‘love of my life’ Shahid Kapoor on his birthday, Ishaan Khatter sends love to ‘OG bademiyan’

bollywood

As actor Shahid Kapoor turned 39 on Tuesday, his wife Mira Rajput took to her Instagram stories to wish him. Sharing a loved-up picture of them, she wrote, “Happy birthday to the love of my life.”

Actor Ishaan Khatter, Shahid’s younger brother also wished him on Instagram and wrote, “OG. Mere #bademiya. Happy budddayyyy bhaijaaaaaaan.”



Shahid will ring in his birthday in Chandigarh, where he is shooting for Gowtam Tinnanuri’s sports drama Jersey, which is a remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said that he did not want to take time off from work just now.

“I’m celebrating my birthday in Chandigarh by shooting. I might get a little time off once my family is here and I’ll be spending some time with them. It’s a working birthday for me as I’m in the middle of the schedule and I didn’t want to take a break,” he said.

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in Delhi in the presence of their close friends and family members on July 7, 2015. They have two children together – a daughter Misha and a son Zain.

Earlier, on Koffee With Karan, Shahid and Mira spilled the beans on how they fell in love. The couple, who met through an arranged marriage set-up, got along from the word go and ended up talking to each other for seven hours when they first met.

Shahid revealed that he and Mira got closer when she was pregnant with their first child, Misha. “I fell in love with her when she got pregnant. That is when you and I become us. It brings you closer in a special way,” he said on the show. She added that it was a difficult pregnancy for her but he pampered her throughout and made her feel special.

