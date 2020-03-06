Shahid Kapoor congratulates dad, Dr Pankaj Kapur, see pic

bollywood

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has shared a picture of his father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur where the latter can be seen wearing the graduation gown. Shahid’s caption suggests the veteran actor has been awarded an honorary doctorate.

Shahid captioned the image, “Congratulations dad Dr Pankaj Kapur”. The actor, in the past, has always credited his father for his career choices. In an earlier interview to PTI he had said, “Nobody else had the guts to play these characters. Maybe because I am my father’s son, I felt the need to play such flawed characters.” He added, “You’ve to make choices which people around you say aren’t safe. You have to learn to find yourself as an artiste and not try and be like hundred other successful people.”

About his son, Pankaj had said last year, “My son has been wiser than me in terms of his career graph. He saw to it that he became a star first and start to get all the roles that he wanted to do. I think it was a smarter move.”

Last seen in the digital film, Toba Tek Singh, Pankaj will soon be seen alongside son Shahid in his upcoming film Jersey. Shahid has been working on the Hindi remake of Telugu actor Nani’s hit, Jersey for a while. The Hindi version will be directed by the director of the original film, Gowtam Tinnanuri.

Jersey revolves around a retired cricketer Arjun (Nani, Shahid) and his struggles to make a comeback in Indian cricket for the sake of his son’s wish. A failed cricketer, Arjun must return to the game at the age of 36. Talking about the film, Shahid told IANS, “It took me some time to decide what to do next after Kabir Singh. But the minute I saw Jersey, I knew I wanted it to be my next. It is a wonderful, inspiring and personal human journey that I connected with deeply.”

