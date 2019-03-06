As Shahid Kapoor plans his new house, he gets approval from dad Pankaj Kapur. See pic

Actor Shahid Kapoor may be busy with his upcoming film, Kabir Singh, a remake of hit Telugu film Arjun Reddy, but he certainly takes time out for his family. The actor on Tuesday shared a new picture on Instagram. It shows his father Pankaj Kapur and him looking intently at a paper that Shahid is holding. They are standing in a building which is under construction.

Sharing the picture, Shahid wrote: “Getting approvals from big daddy. #papaknowsbest ##specialmoments.”

Looks like Shahid is planning to move into a bigger house, thanks to the recent addition to his family. His second child Zain Kapoor was born in September last year. He also has a daughter Misha, born in 2016.

Meanwhile, Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput too shared pictures as Instagram stories. It was on the occasion of the completion of six months of her son, Zain. Sharing a picture of a half pizza, she wrote: My baby is six months old! Delicious half Zain.”

Mira shared these pictures as her Instagram stories.

Couple of days back, Mira had shared pictures from the birthday celebrations of her older sister Priya Rajput Tulshan.

The actor is busy with the Arjun Reddy remake. Speaking about the film, he told PTI the team of the said film had tried to keep the original film’s intensity and honesty alive.

“The original was very raw, very honest. I don’t think there was anything in the film that was for effect. I just felt it said things as it is and was a brazen journey of a character who goes through an emotional arc which is extreme. The honesty of the film connected with the audience. Otherwise for a film like that, there would be a limited audience. But it was loved across the board. The idea is to do it all over again.”

“The original was Arjun Reddy, based in Hyderabad and Bangalore. This is Kabir Singh, which is based in Delhi and Mumbai. May be Arjun and Kabir are cousins but they are not the same person. My journey is only to find Kabir Singh.” The film, also featuring Kiara Advani, is scheduled to release on June 21.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 14:19 IST