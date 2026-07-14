Odisha CID arrests former SCERT director in school textbook error case

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Odisha on Tuesday arrested former State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) director Manoj Padhi over alleged irregularities in the preparation and publication of school textbooks that contained more than 1,600 errors, causing an estimated loss of ₹175 crores to the state exchequer. The CID officials said more officials responsible for the lapses would be arrested. (Representative Photo/ ANI)

“The lapses led to the printing and distribution of erroneous textbooks at an estimated cost of about ₹175 crore to the state exchequer,” said a CID official.

Padhi was arrested after prolonged questioning as part of the CID’s investigation into errors found in newly published textbooks for Classes I to VIII under the state’s revised curriculum aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. CID registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including criminal conspiracy, public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury, and criminal breach of trust.

CID officials alleged that Padhi, who headed SCERT during the textbook preparation process, failed to properly supervise, coordinate and approve the manuscripts before publication.

Officials said he knowingly cleared print-ready versions without adequately examining factual, scientific, geographical, translation and pictorial content, amounting to criminal misconduct and culpable negligence.

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi had earlier suspended Padhi after the controversy surfaced and ordered a CID probe following a complaint filed by current SCERT director Madhusmita Sahu.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), supervised by an SP of CID is examining every stage of the textbook development process, including content creation, review, approval, printing and distribution, to determine responsibility for the alleged lapses.

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The controversy erupted after more than 1,600 errors were identified in 55 textbooks prepared for primary school students under the Odisha Curriculum Framework for School Education 2025. The mistakes drew criticism from opposition parties, educationists and parents, raising concerns over quality control in government school textbooks.

Last month, a government-appointed committee submitted its inquiry report, following which the state suspended Padhi and three assistant directors and initiated disciplinary proceedings against six other assistant directors.

Among the errors were a Class V textbook claiming that infertile women could regain fertility by circumambulating the Sitabinji cave in Keonjhar district, mismatched illustrations and inaccurate scientific explanations.

Officials familiar with the investigation said the errors were linked to a hurried curriculum overhaul, insufficient time for manuscript preparation, faulty translation of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) material and deviations from the prescribed textbook development process. All 55 textbooks were prepared within 15 months as the state sought to introduce the new curriculum simultaneously for Classes I to VIII.

The CID officials said more officials responsible for the lapses would be arrested.