Janhvi Kapoor remembers how mom Sridevi would decorate her room on birthdays and ‘make everything feel special’

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 09:47 IST

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, who turns 23 on Friday, remembers how her late mother Sridevi, would pamper her on her birthdays. Revealing that she was supposed to have a working birthday this year, she told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “They would decorate my room with balloons and make everything feel special, be it the conversations on the couch or the cake-cutting. Mom would make me feel pampered. Dad does it every day even now.”

She also told the tabloid that time spent with her loved ones matters more than materialistic gifts to her. “A few years ago, some friends took me to Alibaug. There was lots of cake, while one friend recited a poem for me. It was the first time I was out of town for an entire day,” she said.

About comparisons with her mom, Janhvi recently told Hindustan Times, “I think people need to accept that I’m a different person from my mother. There’s a section of society which has been able to do that with Dhadak, but there are people who couldn’t make that differentiation and they still look for Sridevi in me. Maybe after more of my work comes out, they’ll understand I’m a different type of actor and I’ll make different choices.” After making her debut with Karan Johar’s remake of Marathi hit Sairat, Janhvi was seen in Netflix horror anthology Ghost Stories.

Claiming she would not feature in a remake of any of her mother’s classics, Janhvi told HT, “I don’t think that anyone can recreate that magic. No one can. Also, when something has been done so well, I don’t know if it’s right to try to attempt to do it again.”

Up next, Janhvi has a biopic on air force pilot Gunjan Saxena where she plays the titular role and Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy flick, Roohi Afzana opposite Rajkummar Rao. She will also be seen in Karan’s ambitious historical drama Takht.

