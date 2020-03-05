Irrfan opens up about his health, says ‘Now, I have an idea what running out of time actually means’

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 19:35 IST

We really don’t need to underline the fact that he is one of the best Indian actors — as well as much loved — in recent times. Probably that’s why when in 2018, Irrfan revealed that he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour, it sent shock waves through the industry and outside. The actor, who has been undergoing continuous treatment since then, has been largely away from the world of showbiz. Now though, he is set for a fresh tryst with the silver screen, with his next, Angrezi Medium. “I am not nervous. In fact, I am just happy and nothing else,” says the actor about his state of mind right now.

Excerpts:

To start with, how is your health? And what’s your state of mind?

Honestly, I don’t know; I really don’t know. While some days are great, others are bad. Most of the time, I think I am cleaning the clutter away from noise.

In your trailer message for Angrezi Medium, you touched upon your fight against your illness and also gave a message about being ‘kind to each other’. Has the illness changed your entire perspective and outlook towards life?

I had become excessively busy (before falling ill), so much so that I almost missed (watching) my sons (Babil and Ayan) become young adults from little boys. I was running out of time all the time. Ironically now, I have kind of an idea what ‘running out of time’ actually means. So, I am just counting my blessings and thanking everyone who has prayed for me.

Talking of work, Angrezi Medium is up for release next to next week. Are you nervous or excited, considering you haven’t had a new film release for a while? Did you miss being on the sets all this while?

To be honest, all my anxiety has been exhausted with the roller-coaster ride of this disease. I am content that we have been able to make a happy film. So, the answer is: no, I am not nervous. I am just happy and nothing else.

What was it like working on the film? Your director, Homi Adajania said that you felt you have forgotten how to act when you first arrived on the sets. Did you take time to get into the ‘zone’?

Yes, Homi is absolutely right. That’s exactly what I felt but then, I intentionally kept it that way. I did not use any technique (of acting) which I had used earlier. I have approached acting very differently in Angrezi Medium. Now, you all should watch it, and tell me if it worked or not.

This film comes after the success of Hindi Medium. How was it like to get back into that space and does it help to have the same team again including the producer (Dinesh Vijan)?

I really like working with Dinoo (Dinesh Vijan). He has been rock solid and that’s (teaming up with him) a huge comfort zone for me.

In the trailer message, what came as really heartwarming was your message, ‘wait for me.’ How are you going about the future? Are you thinking about taking up other films?

I don’t know. Who knows about the future? Two years back, I was giving names of films that I had in the pipeline but then, what happened? So, I believe that whatever is in store for me will reveal itself. And it will be good so, I will wait for it.

