Aerotropolis project: GMADA launches faceless online land pooling system

To make the land pooling process more transparent and citizen-friendly, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has introduced a faceless online system for submitting land pooling applications for the Aerotropolis Residential Project covering Pockets E, F, G, H, I and J. The authority has also decided to allow amalgamation of plots up to 2,000 square yards free of cost. (HT File)

The initiative comes after the announcement of land acquisition awards, which were one of the highest in recent memory, at ₹23,457.74 crore – ranging from ₹7 to ₹8 crore per acre, depending on the village.

Landowners opting for the land pooling scheme can now submit their applications online through the GMADA section of the Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority (PUDA) website, eliminating the need for repeated visits to government offices.

Portal offers plot options, online assistance

The authority has also decided to allow amalgamation of plots up to 2,000 square yards free of cost, providing greater flexibility to landowners opting for larger plot combinations under the scheme.

According to GMADA, the portal has been designed to simplify the application process by providing comprehensive information on the various plot combinations available under the land pooling scheme. This enables landowners to evaluate their options and make informed decisions before submitting their applications.

Applicants have also been given the option of uploading a video of up to 50 seconds to explain any special circumstances or clarify issues related to their applications, allowing officials to consider individual cases without requiring applicants to appear in person.

Help desks for assisted digital services

To ensure that farmers and landowners unfamiliar with online procedures are not disadvantaged, GMADA has established seven to eight dedicated help desks across the region. One of the main facilitation centres has been set up at the Library Hall, Room 19, Block B, PUDA Bhawan, where trained personnel assist applicants in completing and submitting their forms online. Officials said the assisted digital model is intended to make the faceless system accessible even to those with limited digital literacy.

Digital safeguards to enhance transparency

GMADA said the new system incorporates multiple verification mechanisms to ensure the authenticity and security of applications. Before digital signatures are accepted, the portal verifies applicants’ e-Aadhaar details and digitally downloaded land records (Fard) issued by the Punjab Land Records Society (PLRS). The authority said the initiative is expected to significantly reduce physical visits to government offices, minimise inconvenience to farmers and landowners, facilitate quicker resolution of queries and improve transparency and efficiency in the implementation of the land pooling scheme.