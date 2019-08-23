Janmashtami 2019: Esha Deol celebrates with daughter Radhya, Hema Malini wishes fans

bollywood

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:54 IST

Actor Esha Deol celebrated Janmashtami with her daughter Radhya and the mother and daughter duo decided to twin in white. Esha shared an adorable picture with her little girl on Friday.

Sharing it, she wrote: “All set for #janmashtami Celebrations with my #babygirl #radhyatakhtani #momanddaughter #mommyandme #indiangirls Wearing @pinklotus_fashionstudio @panchhi.couture #gratitude.” While Esha looks pretty as she poses for the camera, little Radhya looks a little lost. What does, however, grab the attention is pretty pink flower on her dress and her cute white hand bag. Esha is in a white flowing kurta and a pair of loose palazzos.

Esha Deol posed with Radhya on Janmashtami.

On the festive occasion, Esha’s mother, actor Hema Malini, too shared a post, wishing her many fans. Sharing a picture of Lord Krishna, she wrote: “It is tht time of the year that we wait for eagerly. Yes! It is Janmashtami -celebrating the birth of Krishna who lives in the hearts of the people! Triumph of good over evil is the reason for this avataar as he demolishes the demons& leaves for us the Bhagvad Gita as life truths #happyjanmashtami.”

Many other celebrities too wished fans on the occasion. Amitabh Bachchan greeted fans and wrote on Twitter: “Janamashtami greetings . Janmashtami ki anek shubhkamnayen.”

Janamashtami greetings .. जन्माष्टमी की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ pic.twitter.com/TvRoLNYesz — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 23, 2019

Mohanlal too wished fans on the occasion.

We pray to you today and everyday our dearest Krishna.. to forever guide, bless and protect us 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻😇😇😇😇😇 #HareKrishna #HappyJanmashtami pic.twitter.com/Ca6LkUaCbh — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) August 23, 2019

Actor Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya posted a lovely picture of herself posing with life-size statues of Lord Krishna and Radha and wrote: “We pray to you today and everyday our dearest Krishna.. to forever guide, bless and protect us #HareKrishna #HappyJanmashtami.”

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 18:54 IST