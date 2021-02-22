Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik thank fans on Instagram live session: 'Aap hain toh main hoon'

After a nearly four and half months' stay inside the Bigg Boss house, winner of Rubina Dilaik stepped out on Sunday, holding the trophy in her hand. And the first thing she did was thank millions of her fans for their support and good wishes.

Conducting an instant Instagram live session she said: "Thank you so much. I am out with my third eye. Yeh ek spontaneous and instant Insta Live mere sabhi fans aur followers ke liye (this is spontaneous live especially for my fans) - thank you so much. Aaj aap ke pyar aur sahayog ki wajah se main Bigg Boss season 14 ki winner ban gayi (I won Bigg Boss 14 because of your love and support)."





She also said that she would hold live session later and will make a proper announcement. She added that she has lots of things to share and will interact with each of her fans 'who have believed in me' and 'showered me with so much of love'.

She also thanked Colors and Bigg Boss team and host Salman Khan for their support. Rubina added how she was out of words to describe how she felt. She said she had stepped out of the Bigg Boss house after 143 days. She added, "I am still wondering if this is a dream or reality. It is you who made my dream come true. Thank you so much you are the best. I would like to say 'I am a fan of my fans'."

She then showed the winner's trophy to the camera, kissing it multiple times and said it was for her ardent fans. She said her fans were responsible in giving her the strength to win the trophy. Rubina mentioned how she will soon be back on her social media and that they would meet soon.

Ending the quick session, Rubina added how she was falling short of words to thank her fans: "Aap hain toh main hoon (I am because of you)."

Rubina was declared the winner while Rahul Vaidya was adjudged the runner-up. Earlier in the episode, Nikki Tamboli was evicted, while Aly Goni left after getting the least number of votes among the top four. Rakhi Sawant tookthe offer of ₹14 lakhs and exited the show.

During the course of the grand finale, Salman also announced that the popular show would be back in few months with the next season. He said 'everyone can audition and you get to vote' on Bigg Boss 15 .





