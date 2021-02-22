Salman Khan reveals details about Bigg Boss 15: 'Everyone can audition and you get to vote'
- Hosting the grand finale of Salman Khan reveals details about Bigg Boss 15, says 'everyone can audition and you get to vote'
Actor and show host Salman Khan revealed details of the next season of the show as he hosted the grand finale of Bigg Boss 14 on Sunday evening. Salman revealed that everyone can audition for Bigg Boss 15.
Also read:Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan jokes about his marriage, kids
Salman said, "A few months later, VOOT SELECT will allow everyone to audition for the next season, Bigg Boss 15. And, the best part is that you get to vote for the participants. More details will be revealed later."
Salman also closed the grand finale episode saying, "We will meet soon in six-seven months, with the next season."
The concept of general public participating in the reality show was first introduced on Bigg Boss in its 10th season in 2016. The winner of the season was Manveer Gujjar. The contestants were not completely new to showbiz or cameras. Most of them were participants of reality shows and regional shows. They were, nonetheless, less-known on the national level.
In season 11, the makers had a combination of "commoners" and celebrities as contestants.
On the Bigg Boss 14 grand finale, Salman announced Rubina Dilaik as the winner for season 14 and Rahul Vaidya emerged as the first runner up. Rakhi Sawant was seen wiping her eyes as Rahul and Rubina stepped out of the Bigg Boss house, just moments before the winner was announced.
Earlier on the episode, Rakhi had opted to grab the ₹14 lakh bag offered to the housemates, and quit the race for the winner's trophy. Nikki Tamboli made it to the top three and Aly Goni was first one to be voted out on Sunday's episode.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman Khan reveals details about Bigg Boss 15
- Hosting the grand finale of Salman Khan reveals details about Bigg Boss 15, says 'everyone can audition and you get to vote'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 grand finale: Rubian Dilaik wins the trophy
- Bigg Boss 14 grand finale: Rubina Dilaik bags the winner's trophy, and Rahul Vaidya is the first runner up.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan jokes about his marriage, kids
- When a young contestant from Dance Deewane called himself Salman Khan's younger brother, the star responded that his grandkids would have been his age, had he got married at 'the right time'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Salman calls Jasmin and Sonali 'soutens'
- Bigg Boss 14 finale: Salman Khan cracked jokes at Sonali Phogat's feelings for Aly Goni. He even introduced her to Aly's girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy reveal son's face with explosive video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Salman falls off stage while dancing with Nora Fatehi on Garmi
- Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan falls off stage while dancing with Nora Fatehi on Garmi song. The actor took the hook step to another level, doing it on a short flight of stairs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Aly is voted out, leaving Nikki, Rahul and Rubina in the race
- Bigg Boss 14 grand finale: Aly Goni is voted out, with Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik gaining more votes than him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant opts to take ₹14 lakh and quit the show
- Bigg Boss 14 grand finale: Rakhi Sawant became the first person to step out of the Bigg Boss house on the grand finale night.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 finale opens with Salman announcing voting lines will be opened
- Bigg Boss 14 fans will be able to vote for their favourite contestant as Salman Khan announced that voting lines will be opened during the episode for some time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss finale live: Rubina Dilaik wins, Rahul Vaidya is runner-up
Rakhi Sawant is shocked as Salman sends Riteish inside the house
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manish Verma: I never had plan B, it was acting or nothing for me
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gautam Vig: I was rejected for my ‘firang’ looks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: When Hina, Gauahar predicted Rubina will win; Sidharth disagreed
- In the early days of Bigg Boss 14, 'seniors' Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan saw a winner in Rubina Dilaik. However, Sidharth Shukla did not agree with them.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 grand finale: Salman Khan’s ‘stunning and hot’ outfit revealed
- Ahead of the Bigg Boss 14 finale, designer Ashley Rebello shared a sneak peek of host Salman Khan's outfit for the night. See it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox