IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Salman Khan reveals details about Bigg Boss 15: 'Everyone can audition and you get to vote'
Salman Khan opens Bigg Boss 14 grand finale.(Colors)
Salman Khan opens Bigg Boss 14 grand finale.(Colors)
tv

Salman Khan reveals details about Bigg Boss 15: 'Everyone can audition and you get to vote'

  • Hosting the grand finale of Salman Khan reveals details about Bigg Boss 15, says 'everyone can audition and you get to vote'
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:08 AM IST

Actor and show host Salman Khan revealed details of the next season of the show as he hosted the grand finale of Bigg Boss 14 on Sunday evening. Salman revealed that everyone can audition for Bigg Boss 15.

Also read:Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan jokes about his marriage, kids

Salman said, "A few months later, VOOT SELECT will allow everyone to audition for the next season, Bigg Boss 15. And, the best part is that you get to vote for the participants. More details will be revealed later."

Salman also closed the grand finale episode saying, "We will meet soon in six-seven months, with the next season."

The concept of general public participating in the reality show was first introduced on Bigg Boss in its 10th season in 2016. The winner of the season was Manveer Gujjar. The contestants were not completely new to showbiz or cameras. Most of them were participants of reality shows and regional shows. They were, nonetheless, less-known on the national level.

In season 11, the makers had a combination of "commoners" and celebrities as contestants.

On the Bigg Boss 14 grand finale, Salman announced Rubina Dilaik as the winner for season 14 and Rahul Vaidya emerged as the first runner up. Rakhi Sawant was seen wiping her eyes as Rahul and Rubina stepped out of the Bigg Boss house, just moments before the winner was announced.

Earlier on the episode, Rakhi had opted to grab the 14 lakh bag offered to the housemates, and quit the race for the winner's trophy. Nikki Tamboli made it to the top three and Aly Goni was first one to be voted out on Sunday's episode.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
salman khan bigg boss 14 rubina dilaik

Related Stories

Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan jokes about his marriage, kids

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:35 PM IST
  • When a young contestant from Dance Deewane called himself Salman Khan's younger brother, the star responded that his grandkids would have been his age, had he got married at 'the right time'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan opens Bigg Boss 14 grand finale.(Colors)
Salman Khan opens Bigg Boss 14 grand finale.(Colors)
tv

Salman Khan reveals details about Bigg Boss 15

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:08 AM IST
  • Hosting the grand finale of Salman Khan reveals details about Bigg Boss 15, says 'everyone can audition and you get to vote'
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik bags the Bigg BGoss 14 trophy.(Colors)
Rubina Dilaik bags the Bigg BGoss 14 trophy.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 grand finale: Rubian Dilaik wins the trophy

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:28 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 grand finale: Rubina Dilaik bags the winner's trophy, and Rahul Vaidya is the first runner up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan jokes about his marriage, kids

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:35 PM IST
  • When a young contestant from Dance Deewane called himself Salman Khan's younger brother, the star responded that his grandkids would have been his age, had he got married at 'the right time'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonali Phogat had claimed she fell in love with Aly Goni on the show.(Colors)
Sonali Phogat had claimed she fell in love with Aly Goni on the show.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Salman calls Jasmin and Sonali 'soutens'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:18 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 finale: Salman Khan cracked jokes at Sonali Phogat's feelings for Aly Goni. He even introduced her to Aly's girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anita Hassanandani with her husband Rohit Reddy and son Aaravv,
Anita Hassanandani with her husband Rohit Reddy and son Aaravv,
tv

Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy reveal son's face with explosive video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:58 PM IST
Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy have revealed the first look at their newborn son Aaravv. The couple shared a few and 'explosive' video to make the reveal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman and Nora dance on Bigg Boss 14 grand finale stage.(Colors)
Salman and Nora dance on Bigg Boss 14 grand finale stage.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Salman falls off stage while dancing with Nora Fatehi on Garmi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:53 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan falls off stage while dancing with Nora Fatehi on Garmi song. The actor took the hook step to another level, doing it on a short flight of stairs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni in Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Aly Goni in Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Aly is voted out, leaving Nikki, Rahul and Rubina in the race

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:05 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 grand finale: Aly Goni is voted out, with Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik gaining more votes than him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant during her grand finale performance on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant during her grand finale performance on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant opts to take 14 lakh and quit the show

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:50 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 grand finale: Rakhi Sawant became the first person to step out of the Bigg Boss house on the grand finale night.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan opens Bigg Boss 14 grand finale.(Colors)
Salman Khan opens Bigg Boss 14 grand finale.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 finale opens with Salman announcing voting lines will be opened

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:13 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 fans will be able to vote for their favourite contestant as Salman Khan announced that voting lines will be opened during the episode for some time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik has won the 14th season of Bigg Boss.
Rubina Dilaik has won the 14th season of Bigg Boss.
tv

Bigg Boss finale live: Rubina Dilaik wins, Rahul Vaidya is runner-up

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:25 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 finale live updates: Rubina Dilaik has won the 14th season of Bigg Boss. Salman Khan announced her as the winner, as she defeated Rahul Vaidya for the trophy.
READ FULL STORY
Rakhi Sawant seemed disappointed when it was Riteish Deshmukh who showed up.
Rakhi Sawant seemed disappointed when it was Riteish Deshmukh who showed up.
tv

Rakhi Sawant is shocked as Salman sends Riteish inside the house

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:23 PM IST
Rakhi Sawant was left shocked on the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss 14 after Salman Khan announced the entry of a Riteish inside the house. While she was expecting her husband Ritesh to enter the house, it was someone else who paid her a visit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor-model Manish Verma (Sourced photo)
Actor-model Manish Verma (Sourced photo)
tv

Manish Verma: I never had plan B, it was acting or nothing for me

By S Farah Rizvi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:16 PM IST
Model-actor Manish Verma believes that reliving your parents’ dreams is most rewarding
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Gautam Vig was recently in Lucknow (Sourced photo)
Actor Gautam Vig was recently in Lucknow (Sourced photo)
tv

Gautam Vig: I was rejected for my ‘firang’ looks

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:14 PM IST
It’s said that if you have a good face, it’s easier to get work in the glamour industry. But, for ‘Naamkaran’ and ‘Tantra’ actor Gautam Vig this feature made him struggle more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik is one of the top contenders to win Bigg Boss 14.
Rubina Dilaik is one of the top contenders to win Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: When Hina, Gauahar predicted Rubina will win; Sidharth disagreed

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:13 PM IST
  • In the early days of Bigg Boss 14, 'seniors' Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan saw a winner in Rubina Dilaik. However, Sidharth Shukla did not agree with them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan is the host of Bigg Boss 14.
Salman Khan is the host of Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14 grand finale: Salman Khan’s ‘stunning and hot’ outfit revealed

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:54 PM IST
  • Ahead of the Bigg Boss 14 finale, designer Ashley Rebello shared a sneak peek of host Salman Khan's outfit for the night. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP