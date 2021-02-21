IND USA
Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Salman Khan to Dance Deewane contestant: 'My grandkids would have been your age if I got married at the right age'

  • When a young contestant from Dance Deewane called himself Salman Khan's younger brother, the star responded that his grandkids would have been his age, had he got married at 'the right time'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:35 PM IST

The grand finale episode of Bigg Boss is always fun and Salman Khan ensured that Bigg Boss 14 grand finale on Sunday was no different. When a six-year-old kid claimed that Salman was married, the show host responded that he would have had grandkids his age, had he "married at the right age"!

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 finale live updates: Aly Goni gets voted out; Nikki Tamboli cries with relief on reaching top 3

It was when Dance Deewane contestant Sohail came on the stage. Salman asked his name and the kid replied, "I am like your younger brother, Sohail Khan."

Salman then said, "Agar meri shaadi time pe ho gayi hoti to tumhare jitne mere grandkids hote! (Had I gotten married at the right age, my grand kids would have been your age right now)"

Salman's marriage has been a topic of discussion for national media for the longest of time. While he used to avoid the questions altogether, he has been joking about it for past few years.

He had also said once that he may think about marriage once all the cases pending in the courts against him are sorted. While he has been acquitted in the 2002 hit and run case, the 1998 arms act case in Jodhpur court continues to be subjudice.

On the finale, Rakhi Sawant was the first one to leave the show, with 14 lakh. She grabbed the opportunity to take the money and quit. Next, Aly Goni was voted out of the race to the winner's trophy. Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli are now in the race.

As per Hindustan Times' poll, Rubina is most likely to win the show.

