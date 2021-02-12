Parineeti Chopra says rivalry between heroines is ‘industry-created’: ‘Why don’t we talk about the boys?’
- Parineeti Chopra, who has acted in several multi-heroine films, said that the notion that two female actors cannot get along is entirely 'industry-created'.
Parineeti Chopra dismissed the notion that two female actors cannot get along. She said that it is an ‘industry-created’ myth and cited her own experiences as proof that such rivalries do not exist.
Currently, Parineeti is gearing up for the release of The Girl on the Train, which also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Kirti Kulhari. In the past, she has worked in several multi-heroine films such as Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, Shuddh Desi Romance and Golmaal Again.
In an interview with Zoom, Parineeti said, “This thing of women, actresses especially, not really getting along and being insecure... Actually, it is a lot industry-created and trade-created. I have had amazing experiences. Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl had four girls, Shuddh Desi Romance had two girls, Golmaal Again had me and Tabu ma’am.”
“I have worked in various places where so many women and ‘heroines’ were together. The discussion was always like, ‘Oh, do ladkiyaan (two girls)?’ I am like, ‘Yeah but also teen ladke (three boys). Why don’t we talk about the boys?’ Competition is between artists, it is not male or female,” she said, adding that her own experiences have been the ‘exact opposite’ of popular belief.
The Girl on the Train is a remake of the 2016 Hollywood film of the same name, which in turn is based on Paula Hawkins’ bestselling novel. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film will get a direct-to-digital release on Netflix on February 26.
On comparisons with Emily Blunt, who played the same role in the Hollywood film, Parineeti said in a statement, according to PTI, “I didn’t approach TGOTT with the apprehension of being compared to Emily Blunt. She is a towering actress and I knew that since I was doing the official Indian remake, comparisons were bound to happen. Actually, I relished the challenge to deliver this role at par with the earlier film.”
