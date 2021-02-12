IND USA
Shah Rukh Khan in a still from My Name Is Khan.
Shah Rukh Khan feels celebrating film anniversaries has lost speciality, makes exception on 11 years of My Name Is Khan

  • Shah Rukh Khan, who does not believe in celebrating anniversaries of films on social media, made an exception as My Name Is Khan completed 11 years of its release.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:45 PM IST

As his film My Name Is Khan completed 11 years of its release, Shah Rukh Khan said that he feels that the trend of celebrating a film anniversaries on social media has become ‘like a yearly birthday wish’. However, on this occasion, he decided to make an exception and shower praise on the team.

“Find celebrating ‘X’ number of yrs of a film on social media repetitive, as its become more like a yearly birthday wish rather than a milestone. But just saw #11YearsOfMyNameIsKhan and felt like saying, I think everybody involved with the film did a very fine job of it,” he wrote on Twitter.


Director Karan Johar shared a heartfelt Instagram post to commemorate 11 years of My Name Is Khan. “All we have is our stories and this one will be cherished forever. Thank you bhai for being the soul of this film. Kajol for being an unbreakable rock to Rizwan and us. To Shibani for writing a story that is still relevant in today's world... And to the entire team that embarked on this challenging journey together. I will always be grateful to each and every one of you. #11YearsOfMNIK @iamsrk @kajol #ShibaniBathija,” he wrote, sharing a teaser.

Also read | Vikram Bhatt says people barged into Anamika set, stalled shoot: ‘My first reaction was to ensure Sunny Leone is safe’

In My Name Is Khan, Shah Rukh played a man with Asperger’s syndrome, who embarks on a journey to meet the President of the United States and convince him that he is not a terrorist. The film, which also starred Kajol, was set in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks and shone a light on the discrimination faced by certain communities. It was a critical and commercial success.

Shah Rukh will be seen next in Siddharth Anand’s Pathan, alongside John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. The film will mark his comeback on the big screen after a hiatus of three years.

