Vikram Bhatt says people barged into Anamika set, stalled shoot: ‘My first reaction was to ensure Sunny Leone is safe’
- Vikram Bhatt opened up about the ugly situation on the set of his web series Anamika, when people from the Fighters' Association allegedly barged in. He said his first instinct was to ensure Sunny Leone's safety.
Things got out of hand on the sets of Vikram Bhatt’s upcoming web series, Anamika, when a bunch of people from the Fighters’ Association allegedly ‘barged in’. They demanded that the filmmaker clear the dues of action director-stunt coordinator Abbas Ali Moghul immediately.
Vikram’s first reaction to ensure that his leading lady, Sunny Leone, was safe. He immediately whisked her off to her vanity van. The shoot was stalled for the rest of the day.
According to the people from the Fighters’ Association, Vikram owed Abbas around ₹38 lakh for the eight shows they worked on together. They left only after he signed cheques of around ₹13-14 lakh.
In an interview with The Times of India, Vikram said, “I was bewildered. I really didn't know what to do, but my first reaction of course was to ensure that Sunny Leone is safe. Soon, I was forced to send snapshots of the cheques that I will give Abbas. Later, a certain Murtaza from his team dropped by on the set to collect the cheques. By then, the sun had set and I could not complete the planned scenes.”
While Abbas said that the Fighters’ Association is dealing with the matter, Vikram retorted, “What are they talking about? Resolve what? If I missed two calls from Abbas, couldn't he have reached out in several other ways? And mind you, it wasn't ₹38 lakh that I had to give him. There was no agreement or contract that he had done with me. He didn't even have an invoice to offer.”
Vikram is seeking ‘damages (he) incurred owing to the shoot coming to a halt and staying incomplete EOD’ and sent a legal notice to Abbas. Ejaz Gulab (General Secretary of Fighters' Association/Movie Stunt Artistes Association) denied allegations of ‘extortion’.
Anamika, a ten-episode series, also stars Sonnalli Seygall. The shoot was supposed to begin earlier but got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The show will be out on MX Player.
