IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sunny Leone plays cricket in Kerala, jokes about being ready to join Team India. Watch video
Sunny Leone played cricket in Kerala.
Sunny Leone played cricket in Kerala.
bollywood

Sunny Leone plays cricket in Kerala, jokes about being ready to join Team India. Watch video

Sunny Leone shared a video of herself playing cricket in Kerala, and joked that she is ready to be a part of the Indian team in their upcoming series against England.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 02:31 PM IST

Sunny Leone, who is currently in Kerala to shoot for the upcoming season of dating reality show Splitsvilla, shared a video of herself, playing cricket in a park. She hit the ball into the distance and joked about being ready to join Team India.

Making a reference to England’s upcoming tour of India, Sunny wrote on Instagram, “Should I pack my kit for England? #IndianCricketTeam.” The series - four Tests, five T20Is and three ODIs - will commence on February 5.

The video drew praise from fans, who were impressed with Sunny’s batting. “Wow sixer,” one wrote, along with fire emojis. “We need a middle order dangerous batsman like you,” another commented. “Nice shot,” a third wrote.


Sunny seems to have discovered her sporty side in Kerala. On Monday, she shared a video of herself juggling a football and wrote, “Not just a pretty face....Got the skillz as well.”

Last week, Sunny shared a boomerang video with Splitsvilla co-host Rannvijay Singha, and expressed her excitement about returning to shoot. “We are BACK!!! @rannvijaysingha so happy we going to be shooting again real soon. Not only working on screen together but he’s familia...my little big brother!!” she wrote.

Also read | Bigg Boss 14: Sonali Phogat says her daughter ‘had no problems’ with her feelings for Aly Goni

Earlier this month, Sunny saw the release of her web series, Bullets, on MX Player. The action drama also featured Karishma Tanna, Vivek Vaswani, Deepak Tijori, Amaan F Khan and Taaha Shah.

Sunny recently finished shooting for Vikram Bhatt’s ten-episode web series Anamika, which also stars Sonnalli Seygall. Last month, she shared pictures as the show went on floors and wrote, “Anamika- watch and see the story unfold with the beautiful @sonnalliseygall & Directed by @vikrampbhatt.”

The shoot of Anamika was supposed to begin earlier but got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The show will be out on MX Player.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sunny leone

Related Stories

Sunny Leone has opened up about childhood bullying.
Sunny Leone has opened up about childhood bullying.
bollywood

Sunny Leone opens up on being bullied as a child: 'It carried through my life'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:37 AM IST
Sunny Leone has talked about how she used to get bullied at her school as a child for the way she looked. She says the experience has affected her throughout her life.
READ FULL STORY
A 20-year-old student from Muzaffarpur in Bihar claimed that Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone are his parents.
A 20-year-old student from Muzaffarpur in Bihar claimed that Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone are his parents.
bollywood

Sunny Leone reacts to Bihar student claiming he is her and Emraan Hashmi’s son: ‘Way to dream big’

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON DEC 13, 2020 03:38 PM IST
Sunny Leone reacted to a college student from Muzaffarpur in Bihar claiming that she and Emraan Hashmi are his parents in his admit card. See her response here.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed a baby girl on Monday.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed a baby girl on Monday.
bollywood

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli share empowering messages on Republic Day

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 01:51 PM IST
  • Anushka Sharma and her husband, Virat Kohli, have shared messages on the occasion of Republic Day. Check them out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A still from the FAU-G trailer, launched by Akshay Kumar.
A still from the FAU-G trailer, launched by Akshay Kumar.
bollywood

Akshay launches FAU-G on Republic Day, watch a trailer for Galwan-based mission

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 01:30 PM IST
Actor Akshay Kumar has launched the mobile game FAU-G, on the occasion of Republic Day. Watch a trailer for the game here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mira Rajput has shared her new pictures on Instagram.
Mira Rajput has shared her new pictures on Instagram.
bollywood

Mira Rajput posts vibrant pics from Goa vacation, fan calls her 'gorgeous mommy'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 01:17 PM IST
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has shared lovely pictures from their recent Goa vacation and fans are in love with her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Raj Kundra is teaching son Viaan the importance of good deeds.
Raj Kundra is teaching son Viaan the importance of good deeds.
bollywood

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra takes son Viaan on blanket distribution drive

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:27 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra shared a video of himself taking son Viaan on a blanket distribution drive. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu in a glimpse from the video.
Taapsee Pannu in a glimpse from the video.
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu does push-ups in the middle of Rann of Kutch, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:01 PM IST
Taapsee Pannu has shared a candid video shot in the Rann of Kutch on the last day of the shoot of her film Rashmi Rocket.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are top entertainment news stories .
Here are top entertainment news stories .
bollywood

Varun-Natasha's sangeet pics are out, Kangana says she won Manikarnika row

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:11 AM IST
From pictures of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's sangeet function appearing online to Kangana Ranaut talking about the Manikarnika row, here are top entertainment news stories of the day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
John Abraham holds the national flag in a new pic from Satyameva Jayate 2.(Twitter)
John Abraham holds the national flag in a new pic from Satyameva Jayate 2.(Twitter)
bollywood

John Abraham shares new pic from Satyameva Jayate 2, wishes fans on Republic Day

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:54 AM IST
John Abraham shared a new photo from Satyameva Jayate 2 as he wished fans on Republic Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande were in a relationship for six years, which ended in 2016.
Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande were in a relationship for six years, which ended in 2016.
bollywood

Ankita posts unseen photo with Sushant's family from her Patna trip

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:45 AM IST
During an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Ankita Lokhande shared many unseen memories of Sushant Singh Rajput. She also shared a picture with his family from her Patna trip.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakul Preet Singh and Taapsee Pannu have wished their fans on Republic Day.
Rakul Preet Singh and Taapsee Pannu have wished their fans on Republic Day.
bollywood

Happy Republic Day: Taapsee, Rakul call for better understanding of Constitution

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:02 AM IST
All from Taapsee Pannu and Rakul Preet Singh to Suniel Shetty have wished their fans on Republic Day and have asked them to have a better understanding of our constitutional rights.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Srinath congratulated Varun Dhawan on marrying Natasha Dalal but also made a strong comment on misogyny.
Shraddha Srinath congratulated Varun Dhawan on marrying Natasha Dalal but also made a strong comment on misogyny.
bollywood

Shraddha mockingly asks if Natasha will accept Varun romancing others on screen

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:55 AM IST
Shraddha Srinath made a comment on the misogyny that exists in the film industry as she wished Varun Dhawan on getting married to Natasha Dalal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra sang Celine Dion's It's All Coming Back To Me Now on The Ellen Show.
Priyanka Chopra sang Celine Dion's It's All Coming Back To Me Now on The Ellen Show.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra imitates Celine Dion, reveals favourite Jonas brother on TikTok

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:54 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra appeared on The Ellen Show where she played the truth or drink game as she responded to questions by the host, Ellen DeGeneres.
READ FULL STORY
Close
At Manikarnika bash, Kangana Ranaut spoke about Bollywood celebs not speaking about political issues.
At Manikarnika bash, Kangana Ranaut spoke about Bollywood celebs not speaking about political issues.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut compares Manikarnika row to 'good vs evil', says 'I think we won'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 07:21 AM IST
Actor Kangana Ranaut, comparing the Manikarnika row to 'good vs evil', has said that hundreds were rallying against her, while only a handful of people supported her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha had appeared in Fukrey.
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha had appeared in Fukrey.
bollywood

Richa Chadha reveals that Ali Fazal didn't like her performance in Inside Edge

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 07:15 AM IST
Richa Chadha has said that her partner, Ali Fazal, didn't particularly enjoy her performance in the web series Inside Edge. Here's what he told her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra is stationed in London.
Priyanka Chopra is stationed in London.
bollywood

Priyanka regrets endorsing fairness creams, says she powdered her face as a kid

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:02 PM IST
  • Actor Priyanka Chopra has said that she regrets endorsing fairness creams in India, but as a child she believed that dark skin wasn't pretty and would put talcum powder on her face.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal at their sangeet function.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal at their sangeet function.
bollywood

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal glam it up in first pics from sangeet, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:30 PM IST
  • Pictures from Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's sangeet function have been shared online by Zoa Morani. Check them out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP