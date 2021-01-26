Sunny Leone plays cricket in Kerala, jokes about being ready to join Team India. Watch video
Sunny Leone, who is currently in Kerala to shoot for the upcoming season of dating reality show Splitsvilla, shared a video of herself, playing cricket in a park. She hit the ball into the distance and joked about being ready to join Team India.
Making a reference to England’s upcoming tour of India, Sunny wrote on Instagram, “Should I pack my kit for England? #IndianCricketTeam.” The series - four Tests, five T20Is and three ODIs - will commence on February 5.
The video drew praise from fans, who were impressed with Sunny’s batting. “Wow sixer,” one wrote, along with fire emojis. “We need a middle order dangerous batsman like you,” another commented. “Nice shot,” a third wrote.
Sunny seems to have discovered her sporty side in Kerala. On Monday, she shared a video of herself juggling a football and wrote, “Not just a pretty face....Got the skillz as well.”
Last week, Sunny shared a boomerang video with Splitsvilla co-host Rannvijay Singha, and expressed her excitement about returning to shoot. “We are BACK!!! @rannvijaysingha so happy we going to be shooting again real soon. Not only working on screen together but he’s familia...my little big brother!!” she wrote.
Also read | Bigg Boss 14: Sonali Phogat says her daughter ‘had no problems’ with her feelings for Aly Goni
Earlier this month, Sunny saw the release of her web series, Bullets, on MX Player. The action drama also featured Karishma Tanna, Vivek Vaswani, Deepak Tijori, Amaan F Khan and Taaha Shah.
Sunny recently finished shooting for Vikram Bhatt’s ten-episode web series Anamika, which also stars Sonnalli Seygall. Last month, she shared pictures as the show went on floors and wrote, “Anamika- watch and see the story unfold with the beautiful @sonnalliseygall & Directed by @vikrampbhatt.”
The shoot of Anamika was supposed to begin earlier but got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The show will be out on MX Player.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli share empowering messages on Republic Day
- Anushka Sharma and her husband, Virat Kohli, have shared messages on the occasion of Republic Day. Check them out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akshay launches FAU-G on Republic Day, watch a trailer for Galwan-based mission
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput posts vibrant pics from Goa vacation, fan calls her 'gorgeous mommy'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra takes son Viaan on blanket distribution drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee Pannu does push-ups in the middle of Rann of Kutch, watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun-Natasha's sangeet pics are out, Kangana says she won Manikarnika row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
John Abraham shares new pic from Satyameva Jayate 2, wishes fans on Republic Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ankita posts unseen photo with Sushant's family from her Patna trip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Republic Day: Taapsee, Rakul call for better understanding of Constitution
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shraddha mockingly asks if Natasha will accept Varun romancing others on screen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra imitates Celine Dion, reveals favourite Jonas brother on TikTok
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut compares Manikarnika row to 'good vs evil', says 'I think we won'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Richa Chadha reveals that Ali Fazal didn't like her performance in Inside Edge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka regrets endorsing fairness creams, says she powdered her face as a kid
- Actor Priyanka Chopra has said that she regrets endorsing fairness creams in India, but as a child she believed that dark skin wasn't pretty and would put talcum powder on her face.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal glam it up in first pics from sangeet, see here
- Pictures from Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's sangeet function have been shared online by Zoa Morani. Check them out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox