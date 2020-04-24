Sunny Leone on life with 3 kids in lockdown: ‘I just have one nanny, chores are divided between Daniel, me and her’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 08:50 IST

Life with three kids at home can be a task for any parent but even more so when the entire country is in lockdown. Actor Sunny Leone, who has a daughter and two sons, has made sure her family follows a daily plan to keep things and their lives in order.

Speaking with Mumbai Mirror, Sunny shared how she has only her nanny and husband Daniel Weber for help with her daughter Nisha and sons Noah and Asher. “I don’t have domestic help. I just have one nanny and the household chores are divided between Daniel, me and her,” she said. Talking about her kids she said, “The children have a routine. We do the same things every single day. Nisha has her school work (online school due to the lockdown) and they paint and do craft. We also engage in different physical activities like Zumba and exercise with them.”

Sunny says that teaching her kids at home has inspired a new respect for teachers in her. “They have the most amazing jobs and most patience,” she said.

Also read: Alia Bhatt visits dad Mahesh Bhatt and mum Soni; director says ‘she sat at a distance so she wouldn’t endanger her parents’

Not just teaching and caring for her kids, Sunny makes sure she gives time to her own fitness as well. She took to Instagram to share a video where she is seen wearing high-cut leotards, crop top and a big bow in her hair. First Sunny shared her look on the photo-sharing website and captioned: “Hmmm...something fun planned!! Video to come!” In the second video, the Mastizaade actor was seen exercising on the song 80’s hit Maniac with her sister-in-law Karishma Vohra in two separate TikTok windows.

“Morning everyone! We are so far from each other but I’m so happy we could make this video together. Love you @karishmavohra14my brother is lucky to have you in his life!! 2 #maniacs #justdance videos so much fun,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more