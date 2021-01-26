Bigg Boss 14: Sonali Phogat says her daughter ‘had no problems’ with her feelings for Aly Goni

Sonali Phogat, who declared her feelings for Aly Goni on Bigg Boss 14, said that she has the support of her family. She added that her daughter followed the show and did not have any problem with her expressing her feelings.

Earlier this month, Sonali told Eijaz Khan that though she knows that there is no future with Aly, she cannot control her feelings for him. Sonali later confessed her feelings to Aly directly and said, “Jab se yeh baat hui tab se duniya alag hi nazar aa rahi hai (Ever since I developed these feelings, I see the world in a different light).”

Talking to ETimes, Sonali refuted rumours that her family is unhappy with her behaviour on Bigg Boss 14. “I have spoken to my daughter, my mother, father and my family and they are not upset or unhappy about anything. They don't find anything wrong in liking someone. They were not upset,” she said.

“In fact, my family is happy that their daughter is living her life on her own terms without getting scared or intimidated by anyone.They feel that even I have the right to be happy in life and they are very happy for me. In fact, my daughter has seen the show and she had no problems with my liking towards Aly Goni,” she added.

Sonali said that she sees no problem in ‘appreciating someone’. “If I have said on national television that I like Aly Goni, the way he talks, his looks. I like seeing him. I don't think it is wrong in any way. I don't regret sharing my feelings on national television. I did whatever I wanted to and I feel I was nowhere wrong,” she said.

Interestingly, Aly’s best friend Jasmin Bhasin, who said that she fell in love with him during Bigg Boss 14, also came out in support of Sonali earlier. When a Twitter user asked Jasmin to react to Sonali’s ‘fake feelings’ for Aly, she replied, “I think Sonali expressing her feelings for @AlyGoni was very cute. Love is love! There is no harm in sharing your feelings with someone. Aly knows how to deal with these things and I believe he is dealing with the situation very gracefully.”

Earlier, former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Panjabi suggested that Sonali’s declaration of love for Aly could be a ‘strategy’ to survive nomination. “Yeh saare #SonaliPhogat ka mazaak udaa rahe hai ya Sonali game khel rahi hai pyaar n feelings ka natak karke??? Nominated hai strategy toh banaani padegi na (Is everyone making fun of Sonali or is she playing a game by pretending to be in love and have feelings? She is nominated, she has to have some strategy) #bb14 @ColorsTV,” she tweeted.

