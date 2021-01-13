Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Panjabi feels Sonali Phogat’s declaration of love for Aly Goni is a ‘strategy’ as she is nominated

Former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Panjabi has been keenly following the developments of Bigg Boss 14 and tweeting about the same. She is unconvinced by Sonali Phogat’s declaration of love for Aly Goni in last night’s episode and feels it could be a ‘strategy’ as she is nominated for eviction this week.

“Yeh saare #SonaliPhogat ka mazaak udaa rahe hai ya Sonali game khel rahi hai pyaar n feelings ka natak karke??? Nominated hai strategy toh banaani padegi na (Is everyone making fun of Sonali or is she playing a game by pretending to be in love and have feelings? She is nominated, she has to have some strategy) #bb14 @ColorsTV,” Kamya tweeted.

Yeh saare #SonaliPhogat ka mazaak udaa rahe hai ya Sonali game khel rahi hai pyaar n feelings ka natak karke??? Nominated hai 😀 strategy toh banaani padegi na 😛 #bb14 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) January 12, 2021





During Tuesday’s episode, Sonali said that she knows it is impossible for anything to happen between her and Aly. “Feelings hai, hum uspe control nahi kar sakte (We cannot control our feelings),” she told Eijaz Khan.

Sonali later confessed her feelings to Aly directly and said, “Jab se yeh baat hui tab se duniya alag hi nazar aa rahi hai (Ever since I developed these feelings, I see the world in a different light).” He blushed and danced with her, as Rahul Vaidya sang a romantic song for them.

Also read: Bruce Willis regrets ‘error in judgment’ after he was asked to leave store for refusing to wear a mask

Aly shares a special bond with Jasmin Bhasin, who was evicted from Bigg Boss 14 earlier this week. While the two started out as best friends, their relationship blossomed on the show and they even discussed getting married.

In an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter, a fan asked Jasmin to react to Sonali’s ‘fake feelings’ for Aly. “I think Sonali expressing her feelings for @AlyGoni was very cute. Love is love! There is no harm in sharing your feelings with someone. Aly knows how to deal with these things and I believe he is dealing with the situation very gracefully,” Jasmin replied.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON