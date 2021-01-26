Ankita Lokhande shares unseen memories with Sushant Singh Rajput, posts photo with his family from her Patna trip

Actor Ankita Lokhande, the ex-girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, shared unseen memories with him and his family. She interacted with fans in an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram on Monday and many fans wanted to know about him.

When asked to share a memory of Sushant, Ankita shared a screenshot taken during one of their video calls, when he was shooting for MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Both were seen with wide smiles on their faces.

Ankita also gave a shout-out to ‘Sushita’ fans. “Keep praying for him and his family,” was her message to them. She also shared a picture of her and Sushant dancing together on stage.

On being asked if she has ever visited Patna, Ankita said, “Yes once only.” She also shared a happy picture with Sushant’s father KK Singh and his sisters, Shweta Singh Kirti, Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh, from the trip.

Ankita also treated fans to an unseen picture of her and Sushant chilling with their friends, Rashami Desai, Nandish Sandhu and Natasha Sharma.

Ankita Lokhandes Instagram story.

Ankita Lokhandes Instagram story.

Ankita Lokhandes Instagram story.

Ankita Lokhandes Instagram story.





Sushant and Ankita, who worked together in the popular show Pavitra Rishta, were in a six-year relationship but broke up in 2016. She was jolted by the news of his death in June 2020 and has publicly come out in support of his family and their quest for justice.

Also read: Shraddha Srinath asks if Natasha Dalal will accept Varun Dhawan romancing other heroines in films, takes on misogyny

Earlier, in an interview with Republic TV, Ankita said that she was devastated when she watched the news of Sushant’s death. She was so shaken up that she could not even bring herself to attend his funeral.

“I didn’t know what to do. I was just there. The next day, there was his funeral and I couldn’t make it because somewhere I knew that if I see Sushant somewhere like that, in that position, that stage… I have my whole life to live and I will never be able to forget that phase. So I decided that I cannot go to the funeral,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON