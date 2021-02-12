IND USA
Madhuri Dixit with her husband Shriram Nene.
Madhuri Dixit wishes 'cutest birthday boy' Shriram Nene with adorable post: 'Life with you has been so much fun'

  Madhuri Dixit wished her husband Dr Shriram Nene a happy birthday on Instagram with a love-filled post. She called him the 'cutest birthday boy'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:31 PM IST

Actor Madhuri Dixit shared an adorable birthday wish for her husband, Dr Shriram Nene, on Instagram. She posted a happy selfie of them posing in front of a swimming pool. Some hills and a lake could be seen in the backdrop.

“Life with you has been so much fun & full of adventures, Ram. Thanks for being an amazing husband & a friend. Happy birthday. Love you,” she wrote in her caption.

Madhuri also shared a collage of Shriram’s cute childhood photos on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happy birthday Ram! The cutest birthday boy.”

Madhuri Dixits Instagram story.
The celebrations began early, with Madhuri and Shriram posting pictures from the cosy get-together ‘in a social bubble amidst nature’. On Saturday, he posted a no-filter selfie of them and wrote on Instagram, “Loving life with my sweetheart. Nothing like a pre-birthday celebration with the ones you love in a bubble in nature.”

Madhuri shared a glimpse of the celebrations on Sunday, when she shared a picture of her and Shriram surrounded by friends and family, including their two sons, Arin and Ryan. “Pre-birthday celebrations for Ram with our near & dear ones in a social bubble amidst nature with all necessary precautions. Simple joys of life,” she wrote.

Shriram, meanwhile, shared a photo in which he was seen with his birthday cake as everyone around him cheered. “Nothing like a prebday bash with friends and family in a COVID safe bubble. Amazing to hangout with everyone!” he captioned his post.

Madhuri quit Bollywood and shifted to the US for a few years shortly after marrying Shriram on October 17, 1999. After a five-year hiatus, she began her second innings with Aaja Nachle in 2007. Her last release was Abhishek Varman’s multi-starrer period drama, Kalank, in 2019.

