Vikram Bhatt says he was told ‘different drugs are offered on trays’ at high-profile Bollywood parties

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 16:24 IST

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has said that he was told that drugs were served on trays at high-profile Bollywood parties, although he has never personally witnessed it. His comments come after Kangana Ranaut alleged that 99% of the film industry has been exposed to drugs.

Several people have refuted this claim, and have criticised Kangana for slandering the film industry. The actor had also alleged that drugs flow like water at Bollywood parties, and also at certain film sets. The drugs controversy erupted during Rhea Chakraborty’s investigation and subsequent arrest in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Rhea has been charged with procuring drugs for Sushant.

In an interview to Navbharat Times, Vikram said, “I have never been to a party where drugs have been taken by anyone. I have been to big parties. Somebody once told me that in some parties, different kinds of drugs are offered in trays. The guests then pick up the drug of their choice. However, I have never seen any such thing in the parties I’ve been to.”

His daughter, Krishna, agreed that she, too, was aware of such parties, but like her father, hasn’t witnessed drug consumption personally. She said that Bollywood is being unfairly targeted, because it is not possible that other industries don’t have people who consume drugs. Vikram agreed. Claiming that the narcotics trade in India is worth crores, he said it would be childish to assume that such a massive operation is alive only because of the film industry.

“Now you tell me that it is possible that the consumption of drugs in the entire country is only in the film industry. Everyone knows that this is not possible. There are rich and high profile people who are not a part of the film industry. But people are trying to get a hold of only Bollywood celebrities who are in the limelight,” he said. “I am not saying that there is no usage of drugs in the film industry. If this is happening in the whole world then must be going on in the film industry too. It seems childish to say and believe that drugs are exclusive to Bollywood. Is the Narcotics Control Bureau created just for the film industry?”

After the Maharashtra government said that it would investigate Kangana’s connections to drug use based on an old interview in which her former boyfriend Adhyayan Suman had alleged that she forced him to do drugs, Kangana offered to undergo a blood test. She wrote on Twitter, “I am more than happy to oblige @MumbaiPolice @AnilDeshmukhNCP please do my drug tests, investigate my call records if you find any links to drug peddlers ever I will accept my mistake and leave Mumbai forever, looking forward to meet you.”

In an interview to Times Now on Wednesday, Kangana had said, “I have never called any drug peddlers ever, I have never myself bought drugs, but yes I have been exposed to people, and I have seen this very clearly.”

