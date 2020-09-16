Vikram Bhatt was asked if he will work with Kangana Ranaut: ‘She is a good actor, but what will I do on her sets?’

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has praised Kangana Ranaut’s acting prowess while insisting that she has all the rights to voice her opinions. She must, however, be ready for responses to her opinions as well, the filmmaker added. This comes after Kangana blamed Mahesh Bhatt for Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14 and agencies are probing the case. Meanwhile, Kangana has been issuing statements, sharing her views on the case. Soon after Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty appeared for her first interview after being named in an FIR filed by Sushant’s family, Kangana had tweeted, “Only 2 things to take away from #RheaChakrobarty interview,first she said Movie mafia discredited and harassed him also planted organised smear campaigns which broke his mind,2nd she did not say that after that vultures like her and Mahesh Bhatt killed him again.”

She also shared a video of Sushant paragliding and tweeted, “Fact #Sushant had no fear of flying who came up with this tacky script? Mahesh Bhatt or Javed Akhtar ?”

Kangana has been actively blaming “movie mafia” for sidelining Sushant. She has named Karan Johar and Mahesh Bhatt, accusing them of unfairly promoting industry people while ignoring talent that comes from outside the film industry.

Asked if Bollywood’s big production houses will work with Kangana, Vikram told Navbharat Times, “Now the question is, is Kangana a good actor? I would say, yes, she is. She has proved it with her performances and you cannot take that away from her. Kangana can make her own films. I don’t think Kangana has ever worked in a Yash Raj Films film. I guess she worked in a film with Karan Johar but now neither she will work with him nor will Karan work with her. However, she will get work and it’s not like she will completely be boycotted.”

Explaining that Kangana is the kind of person who shares views with everyone, instead of keeping it to herself, Vikram also said that since she takes to political statements, she must be ready for people to respond in similar vein. “This is independent India. How can someone be stopped from saying what they want to? But definitely, if you annoy someone, they will react to it and one should be prepared to face the reactions and the consequences. If you throw a loose ball then someone will definitely hit a six. If you make political statements then people will also play politics with you.” He added that since she directs and writes her own films, there isn’t much left for a person like him to do. “If I work with her, then I have to give the clap during the shoot and work as a clapper boy,” he said.

Vikram and Mahesh worked together in early 90s after the former had gained some experience working with Mukul Anand and Shekhar Kapur.

