Kangana Ranaut reacts to claim that Sushant Singh Rajput had a fear of flying: ‘Who came up with this tacky script?’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 10:59 IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Rhea Chakraborty’s interview and her claims that Sushant Singh Rajput was suffering from depression and had a fear of flying. Sushant died on June 14.

Kangana retweeted a video montage of the late actor enjoying a motorised paragliding session and driving a jeep. Sharing it, she wrote: “Fact #Sushant had no fear of flying who came up with this tacky script? Mahesh Bhatt or Javed Akhtar ?”

Fact #Sushant had no fear of flying who came up with this tacky script? Mahesh Bhatt or Javed Akhtar ? https://t.co/cSguoR5Bb4 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 27, 2020

She followed it up with another tweet, in which she retweeted actor Ankita Lokhande’s response Rhea’s claim that Sushant had experienced depression in 2013. Sharing Ankita’s tweet, Kangana wrote: “Fact #Sushant had no history of mental illness before dating Rhea last year, this mental illness plot point was introduced in a goth hotel post genius plot twist of air sickness on a trip to Europe, who is the lame script writer?”

Fact #Sushant had no history of mental illness before dating Rhea last year, this mental illness plot point was introduced in a goth hotel post genius plot twist of air sickness on a trip to Europe, who is the lame script writer? https://t.co/v2gu3BmEWk — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 27, 2020

Earlier, commenting on the same interview, Kangana had written: “Only 2 things to take away from #RheaChakrobarty interview,first she said Movie mafia discredited and harassed him also planted organised smear campaigns which broke his mind,2nd she did not say that after that vultures like her and Mahesh Bhatt killed him again.”

Only 2 things to take away from #RheaChakrobarty interview,first she said Movie mafia discredited and harassed him also planted organised smear campaigns which broke his mind,2nd she did not say that after that vultures like her and Mahesh Bhatt killed him again #ShameOnAajTak — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 27, 2020

Kangana has been commenting on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput from the very beginning. She recently offered to work with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after a drugs angle was introduced into the case, but wanted protection from the central government, an idea seconded by Sushant’s US-based sister Shweta.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut says Sushant Singh Rajput was killed as he ‘knew some dirty secrets’, his sister Shweta demands security for her

Kangana had tweeted: “I am more than willing to help @narcoticsbureau but I need protection from the centre government, I have not only risked my career but also my life, it is quiet evident Sushanth knew some dirty secrets that’s why he has been killed.” Shweta had later tweeted: “Requesting @PMOIndia @narendramodi to look into providing security for Kangana @KanganaTeam so that she can help with the investigation of @narcoticsbureau.”

Sushant had died on June 14 in Mumbai. After a verdict by the Supreme Court of India, the Central Bureau of Investigation had taken over the probe. The Enforcement Directorate is also looking into any financial irregularities that might have happened. Earlier, Sushant’s father KK Singh had filed an FIR in Patna accusing Rhea of abetment to suicide and siphoning off funds.

Follow @htshowbiz for more