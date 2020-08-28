e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut reacts to claim that Sushant Singh Rajput had a fear of flying: ‘Who came up with this tacky script?’

Kangana Ranaut reacts to claim that Sushant Singh Rajput had a fear of flying: ‘Who came up with this tacky script?’

Kangana Ranaut has refuted claims that Sushant Singh Rajput had mental health issues or was afraid of flying.

bollywood Updated: Aug 28, 2020 10:59 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kangana Ranaut has spoken about Sushant Singh Rajput’s mental health and fear of flying.
Kangana Ranaut has spoken about Sushant Singh Rajput’s mental health and fear of flying.
         

Actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Rhea Chakraborty’s interview and her claims that Sushant Singh Rajput was suffering from depression and had a fear of flying. Sushant died on June 14.

Kangana retweeted a video montage of the late actor enjoying a motorised paragliding session and driving a jeep. Sharing it, she wrote: “Fact #Sushant had no fear of flying who came up with this tacky script? Mahesh Bhatt or Javed Akhtar ?”

 

She followed it up with another tweet, in which she retweeted actor Ankita Lokhande’s response Rhea’s claim that Sushant had experienced depression in 2013. Sharing Ankita’s tweet, Kangana wrote: “Fact #Sushant had no history of mental illness before dating Rhea last year, this mental illness plot point was introduced in a goth hotel post genius plot twist of air sickness on a trip to Europe, who is the lame script writer?”

 

Earlier, commenting on the same interview, Kangana had written: “Only 2 things to take away from #RheaChakrobarty interview,first she said Movie mafia discredited and harassed him also planted organised smear campaigns which broke his mind,2nd she did not say that after that vultures like her and Mahesh Bhatt killed him again.”

 

Kangana has been commenting on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput from the very beginning. She recently offered to work with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after a drugs angle was introduced into the case, but wanted protection from the central government, an idea seconded by Sushant’s US-based sister Shweta.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut says Sushant Singh Rajput was killed as he ‘knew some dirty secrets’, his sister Shweta demands security for her

Kangana had tweeted: “I am more than willing to help @narcoticsbureau but I need protection from the centre government, I have not only risked my career but also my life, it is quiet evident Sushanth knew some dirty secrets that’s why he has been killed.” Shweta had later tweeted: “Requesting @PMOIndia @narendramodi to look into providing security for Kangana @KanganaTeam so that she can help with the investigation of @narcoticsbureau.”

Sushant had died on June 14 in Mumbai. After a verdict by the Supreme Court of India, the Central Bureau of Investigation had taken over the probe. The Enforcement Directorate is also looking into any financial irregularities that might have happened. Earlier, Sushant’s father KK Singh had filed an FIR in Patna accusing Rhea of abetment to suicide and siphoning off funds.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
University exams will be held by Sept 30: Supreme Court upholds UGC decision
University exams will be held by Sept 30: Supreme Court upholds UGC decision
Congress at its historic low, needs 24x7 leader, says Kapil Sibal
Congress at its historic low, needs 24x7 leader, says Kapil Sibal
JEE and NEET: 5 things you need to know today
JEE and NEET: 5 things you need to know today
India sees over 77,000 Covid-19 for the first time, 1,057 deaths
India sees over 77,000 Covid-19 for the first time, 1,057 deaths
Congress dissenters’ letter outlines 11-point agenda for internal reforms
Congress dissenters’ letter outlines 11-point agenda for internal reforms
7 dead, 2 missing due to flood triggered by persistent rainfall in Odisha
7 dead, 2 missing due to flood triggered by persistent rainfall in Odisha
IPL 2020: Quarantine rules in Abu Dhabi put KKR, MI in a spot
IPL 2020: Quarantine rules in Abu Dhabi put KKR, MI in a spot
Covid-19: Andaman tribe infection updates; rich nations bag biggest vaccine deals
Covid-19: Andaman tribe infection updates; rich nations bag biggest vaccine deals
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyNEET and JEE ExamCovid-19 updateRhea ChakrabortyAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In