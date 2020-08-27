‘Sushant Singh Rajput hadn’t met his father for 5 years when we met, didn’t have a good relationship’: Rhea Chakraborty

bollywood

Rhea Chakraborty has dismissed allegations that she isolated Sushant Singh Rajput from his family, claiming that the actor had a strained relationship with them. In an interview to Aaj Tak, Rhea said that Sushant was with sister, Meetu, from June 8 to 13, when she had left his home.

“How could I isolate Sushant if he was with his sister from June 8 to 13. In February, he met his sister and brother-in-law OP Singh and they went out to eat together. Those photos are in public domain. In January, he went to meet his sister in Chandigarh but returned after 2 days. Maybe he didn’t like them, and returned on his own. I was not even aware that he was returning,” Rhea said.

She said her relationship with his family was strained right from the beginning, while reiterating her claim that the actor’s sister Priyanka tried to molest her while under the influence of alcohol.

She said even when his family visited, they would have arguments and leave immediately. She said two of his sisters visited him at the Waterstone resort. “I touched Meetuji’s feet and hugged Priyanka because Sushant’s mental health was suffering. I wanted his family to be involved. He had been crying and calling them for two months that ‘come and meet me’. However, they left the same night and didn’t stay and help him.”

Rhea said Sushant told him that his relationship with his father was not good “as his father left them at a young age. He was very close to his mother and he felt bad due to this. Before he met me, Sushant hadn’t met his father for five years”.

She also claimed that Sushant’s mother also suffered from depression. “Sushant found it hard to live without his mother, he was very close to her. She also suffered from depression and that is why she passed away,” she said.

Sushant died on June 14 and his death is being investigated by the CBI. After his father filed an FIR against Rhea in July for abetment to suicide and misappropriation of funds, she and her family are being investigated by the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and now Narcotics Control Bureau.

