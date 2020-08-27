Kangana Ranaut says Sushant Singh Rajput was killed as he ‘knew some dirty secrets’, his sister Shweta demands security for her

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 09:00 IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut has said that Sushant Singh Rajput was killed as he knew ‘some dirty secrets’ about Bollywood. She added, in a tweet, that she is willing to work with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) but would do so only after getting protection from the central government.

In a tweet on Wednesday, she said: “I am more than willing to help @narcoticsbureau but I need protection from the centre government, I have not only risked my career but also my life, it is quiet evident Sushanth knew some dirty secrets that’s why he has been killed.”

Sushant’s US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti supported Kangana in her request. Taking to Twitter and retweeting Kangana’s tweet about how the hashtag - Kangana Ranaut ko suraksha doh - was trending in India, Shweta wrote: “Requesting @PMOIndia @narendramodi to look into providing security for Kangana @KanganaTeam so that she can help with the investigation of @narcoticsbureau.”

After the drugs angle emerged on Wednesday in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Kangana took to Twitter to talk about the drugs scene in Bollywood parties.

“I was still a minor my mentor turned tormentor used to spike my drinks and sedate me to prevent me from going to cops, when I became successful and got entry in to the most famous film parties I was exposed to the most shocking and sinister world and drugs,debauchery and mafia,” she had tweeted.

She mentioned how cocaine is the most popular drug used in Bollywood parties. She had continued, “Most popular drug in the film industry is cocaine, it is used in almost all house parties it’s very expensive but in the beginning when you go to the houses of high and mighty it’s given free, MDMA crystals are mixed in water and at times passed on to you without your knowledge.”

CB director Rakesh Asthana had said in a statement, “We received a letter from ED on Tuesday evening, stating that during their probe into the financial aspects, they found that drug was supplied to Rhea and Sushant. An NCB team will now conduct an inquiry and people involved will be questioned.”

Kangana has been speaking about the Sushant Singh Rajput death case from the beginning. She had hailed the Supreme Court of India’s verdict asking Central Bureau of Investigation to takeover the case. Her role was acknowledged by the family of the late actor and his sister Shweta had even tweeted about it. Sushant died on June 14 in Mumbai.

