Kangana Ranaut says she was exposed to ‘sinister world and drugs, debauchery’ at film parties as NCB joins Sushant Singh Rajput probe

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 18:08 IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut has responded to the news of Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB) joining the ongoing investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, saying that “many A listers will be behind bars” if the NCB “enters Bollywood”.

Kangana tweeted Wednesday evening, “If Narcotics Control Bureau enters Bullywood, many A listers will be behind bars, if blood tests are conducted many shocking revelations will happen. Hope @PMOIndia under swatchh Bharat mission cleanses the gutter called Bullywood.”

She added in another tweet, “I was still a minor my mentor turned tormentor used to spike my drinks and sedate me to prevent me from going to cops, when I became successful and got entry in to the most famous film parties I was exposed to the most shocking and sinister world and drugs,debauchery and mafia.”

A day after speculations of NCB joining the probe, NCB director Rakesh Asthana said in a statement, “We received a letter from ED on Tuesday evening, stating that during their probe into the financial aspects, they found that drug was supplied to Rhea and Sushant. An NCB team will now conduct an inquiry and people involved will be questioned.”

Kangana has been actively sharing her views in the case of Sushant’s death for long. Recently, she hailed the Supreme Court verdict on handing over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14. The post-mortem report concluded he died by suicide. The probe was handed over to the CBI by the Supreme Court, after it upheld the validity of a first information report (FIR) lodged by Bihar Police in response to a complaint filed by Rajput’s father, KK Singh.

