Nawazuddin Siddiqui remembers Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘He was so full of ideas, how could he be done with life?’

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 14:50 IST

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has said he shared a good relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput and the two “really liked one another”. Nawazuddin has also praised Sushant’s choice of films such as Sonchiriya and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, given that the late actor was a star and could have chosen to feature in blockbusters. Sushant was found dead on June 14 at his Mumbai residence.

Talking about the bond he shared with Sushant, Nawazuddin told BollywoodHungama, “He was so full of life. He was a born conversationalist. He liked to engage people in conversations. He could spin magic with words. You were simply charmed into being attentive when he held forth on any topic under the skin. I met him on several occasions. And we really liked one another. I could feel his positive vibes every time we met. Which is why I found it hard to believe when he was suddenly gone. How could Sushant Singh Rajput be done with life? He was so full of life and ideas.”

Praising Sushant’s choice of films, Nawazuddin added, “He was a big star. He could have done the biggest of blockbusters. Instead he did Detective Byomkesh Bakshy and Sonchiriya. Sushant was a true artiste. He was driven by a passion for his work. Money meant nothing to him.”

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently investigating into Sushant’s death and reports suggest that the Narcotics Control Bureau may also join in soon. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also probing alleged siphoning off of funds from the actor’s account.

