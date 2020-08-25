Amaal Mallik reacts to reports of Arijit Singh’s song being dropped from Sadak 2, says it ‘deserves to at least get a release’

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 12:22 IST

Music composer Amaal Mallik has responded to reports that singer Arijit Singh’s song has been dropped from the Sadak 2 album. Retweeting a fan who asked for support to trend the hashtag, #ReleaseArijitSongFromSadak2, Amaal wrote that the song ‘deserves to at least get a release’.

“I think the song deserves to atleast get a release! Constantly hurting the fans will lead to nothing but just more disbelief in the music industry. Atleast put out the version if you can. #ReleaseArijitSongFromSadak2,” he wrote on Twitter.

Recently, Zee News Bangla reported that not one but two songs sung by Arijit - Shukriya and Dil Mein Humdum - did not make it to the soundtrack of Sadak. According to the report, the version of Shukriya that is in the album is composed by Jeet Gannguli and sung by Jubin Nautiyal and KK, while Dil Mein Humdum has been dropped altogether. However, there is no official confirmation on the same.

This is not the first time that the soundtrack of Sadak 2 has run into controversy. Earlier this month, music producer Shezan Saleem aka JO-G claimed that the song Ishq Kamaal seemed to be lifted from a 2011 composition by him, Rabba Ho.

In a video shared on Twitter, he said in Hindi, “A trailer for a Bollywood film called Sadak 2 has just been released, and there is a song in it called Ishq Kamaal. After listening to it, I realised that it sounds like a composition I had produced for a friend around 11 years ago. The friend’s name is Zaid Khan. I think they’ve copied it because not only the melody, but the music is also very similar.”

However, composer Suniljeet denied the allegations and said in a statement, “Ishq Kamaal is my original composition and doesn’t share resemblance to any other song. Everybody involved in making this song, including singer Javed Ali, has added his magic to the music. This is my debut as a music director and all I hope for is that people like the song when it comes out.”

Sadak 2, which marks Mahesh Bhatt’s return to direction after more than two decades, stars Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt. The film is scheduled for a direct-to-digital release on August 28.

