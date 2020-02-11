Arijit Singh buys 4 flats in same building worth Rs 9.1 crore, pays Rs 54 lakh in stamp duties: reports

music

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 11:35 IST

Bollywood singer Arijit Singh has reportedly bought four flats in the same building in Versova, Mumbai and already paid Rs 54 lakh in stamp duties. As per reports, all the flats are on the same floor.

Various reports quoted Square Feet India for the claims and the registry for these were done in January itself. The reports claimed one of the flats is 32 square metres and cost Rs 1.80 crore while another one is spread across 70 square metres and cost Rs 2.20 crore. Arijit is said to have bought the third one for Rs 2.60 crore and it is around 80 square metres. The fourth flat is spread across 70 square metre and is said to have cost the singer Rs 2.5 crore.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla says he doesn’t see Shehnaaz as competition, Rashami lies a lot and Asim doesn’t get the game

Arijit ranked 26th on the Forbes’ Celebrity 100 list, that was released in December 2019. The list showed him with a worth of Rs 71.95 crore. In 2019, Arijit worked on 18 movies and some of his biggest projects included Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan’s Kalank, Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani’s Kabir Singh, Sushant Singh Rajput-Shraddha Kapoor’s Chhichhore, Ayushmann Khurrana-Tabu’s Andhadhun, among others. A major portion of Arijit’s earnings can be credited to his live concerts across the globe.

Arijit Singh began his Bollywood playback career in 2010 and his early hit songs include Tum Hi Ho and Phir Le Aaya Dil. Talking about his music, Arijit had earlier said in an interview, “My goal is to be dynamic. I’ve been singing different kind of genres for a while now but I have always tried to push myself to new tangents about singing, new songs or picking up the same genre but trying to sing it differently, treating it differently. My fans have understood that they have to create their own moments in their own space while listening to my songs in their own personal individual cocoon. I have had many crazy fan moments. It is all still very strange to me.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more