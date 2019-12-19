Forbes Celebrity 100: Akshay Kumar beats Salman Khan with Rs 293.25 cr earnings, Deepika and Alia in top 10
Akshay Kumar, who is at No 2 on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list, has beaten Salman Khan, who was at the top spot for the last three years. Virat Kohli emerged as the top celebrity in India.bollywood Updated: Dec 19, 2019 11:33 IST
Forbes is out with its annual list of Celebrity 100, and this year, Akshay Kumar (with a reported earning of Rs 293.25 crore in 2019) has climbed up the ladder to rank second, which is the highest position occupied by someone from the entertainment industry; the numero uno position was occupied by cricketer Virat Kohli. Salman Khan (with a reported earning of Rs 229.25 crore in 2019), who held the top spot since 2016, has slipped to third position.
Amitabh Bachchan, who returned as the host of the successful game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (Season 11), is at number four, with an estimated earning of Rs 239.25 crore.
This year, two leading ladies, Alia Bhatt (at No 8) and Deepika Padukone (at No 10), have made it to the top 10 for the first time. Other Bollywood celebrities in the top 10 include Shah Rukh Khan (at No 6) and Ranveer Singh (at No 7).
According to the magazine’s website, the ranks are calculated not only on the basis of the celebrity’s estimated earnings in 2019 but also their “fame quotient”.
Television stars Kapil Sharma (at No 53), Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (at No 79), Bharti Singh (at No 82) and Karan Kundra (at No 92) were also on the list.
Here is the list of celebrities from the entertainment industry who made it to the Forbes Celebrity 100:
Akshay Kumar (Rs 293.25 crore) – 2nd position
Salman Khan (Rs 229.25 crore) – 3rd position
Amitabh Bachchan (Rs 239.25 crore) – 4th position
Shah Rukh Khan (Rs 124.38 crore) – 6th position
Ranveer Singh (Rs 118.2 crore) – 7th position
Alia Bhatt (Rs 59.21 crore) – 8th position
Deepika Padukone (Rs 48 crore) – 10th position
Ajay Devgn (Rs 94 crore) – 12th position
Rajinikanth (Rs 100 crore) – 13th position
Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Rs 23.4 crore) – 14th position
Aamir Khan (Rs 85 crore) – 15th position
AR Rahman (Rs 94.8 crore) – 16th position
Pritam (Rs 97.78 crore) – 17th position
Hrithik Roshan (Rs 58.73 crore) – 18th position
Amit Trivedi (Rs 80.73 crore) – 19th position
Vishal-Shekhar (Rs 76.84 crore) – 20th position
Anushka Sharma (Rs 28.67 crore) – 21st position
Ajay-Atul (Rs 77.91 crore) – 22nd position
Katrina Kaif (Rs 23.63 crore) – 23rd position
Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy (Rs 76.48 crore) – 24th position
Varun Dhawan (Rs 33 crore) – 25th position
Arijit Singh (Rs 71.95 crore) – 26th position
Mohanlal (Rs 64.5 crore) – 27th position
Shraddha Kapoor (Rs 8.33 crore) – 28th position
Neha Kakkar (Rs 25 crore) – 29th position
Jacqueline Fernandez (Rs 9.5 crore) – 32nd position
Shahid Kapoor (Rs 12.75 crore) – 36th position
Ayushmann Khurrana (Rs 30.5 crore) – 37th position
Kriti Sanon (Rs 8.09 crore) – 38th position
Diljit Dosanjh (Rs 36.91 crore) – 39th position
Tiger Shroff (Rs 18.5 crore) – 40th position
Parineeti Chopra (Rs 12.5 crore) – 41st position
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (Rs 8.5 crore) – 42nd position
Disha Patani (Rs 5.8 crore) – 43rd position
Prabhas (Rs 35 crore) – 44th position
Ranbir Kapoor (Rs 45 crore) – 45th position
John Abraham (Rs 28.5 crore) – 46th position
Vijay (Rs 30 crore) – 47th position
Sunny Leone (Rs 2.5 crore) – 48th position
Guru Randhawa (Rs 26.4 crore) – 49th position
Karan Johar (Rs 12 crore) – 50th position
Ajith Kumar (Rs 40.5 crore) – 52nd position
Kapil Sharma (Rs 34.98 crore) – 53rd position
Mahesh Babu (Rs 35 crore) – 54th position
S Shankar (Rs 31.5 crore) – 55th position
Kamal Haasan (Rs 34 crore) – 56th position
Madhuri Dixit Nene (Rs 10.83 crore) – 57th position
Badshah (Rs 29.17 crore) – 58th position
Sonakshi Sinha (Rs 6.14 crore) – 59th position
Rohit Shetty (Rs 32.17 crore) – 60th position
Mammootty (Rs 33.5 crore) – 62nd position
Dhanush (Rs 31.75 crore) – 64th position
Arjun Kapoor (Rs 11.45 crore) – 65th position
Sara Ali Khan (Rs 5.75 crore) – 66th position
Kartik Aaryan (Rs 10.38 crore) – 67th position
Taapsee Pannu (Rs 6.18 crore) – 68th position
Sushant Singh Rajput (Rs 14.26 crore) – 69th position
Kangana Ranaut (Rs 17.5 crore) – 70th position
Anil Kapoor (Rs 14.67 crore) – 71st position
Vicky Kaushal (Rs 10.42 crore) – 72nd position
Saif Ali Khan (Rs 17.03 crore) -74th position
Shilpa Shetty Kundra (Rs 2.26 crore) – 75th position
Malaika Arora (Rs 2.09 crore) – 76th position
Trivikram Srinivas (Rs 21.5 crore) – 77th position
Ali Abbas Zafar (Rs 15 crore) – 78th position
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (Rs 1.46 crore) – 79th position
Siva (Rs 12.17 crore) – 80th position
Bharti Singh (Rs 10.92 crore) – 82nd position
Zoya Akhtar (Rs 9.33 crore) – 83rd position
Karthik Subbaraj (Rs 13.5 crore) – 84th position
Remo D’Souza (Rs 1.63 crore) – 86th position
Raveena Tandon (Rs 2.4 crore) – 89th position
Karan Kundra (Rs 4.12 crore) – 92nd position
Kalki Koechlin (Rs 3.33 crore) – 93rd position
