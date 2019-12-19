Forbes Celebrity 100: Akshay Kumar beats Salman Khan with Rs 293.25 cr earnings, Deepika and Alia in top 10

bollywood

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 11:33 IST

Forbes is out with its annual list of Celebrity 100, and this year, Akshay Kumar (with a reported earning of Rs 293.25 crore in 2019) has climbed up the ladder to rank second, which is the highest position occupied by someone from the entertainment industry; the numero uno position was occupied by cricketer Virat Kohli. Salman Khan (with a reported earning of Rs 229.25 crore in 2019), who held the top spot since 2016, has slipped to third position.

Amitabh Bachchan, who returned as the host of the successful game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (Season 11), is at number four, with an estimated earning of Rs 239.25 crore.

This year, two leading ladies, Alia Bhatt (at No 8) and Deepika Padukone (at No 10), have made it to the top 10 for the first time. Other Bollywood celebrities in the top 10 include Shah Rukh Khan (at No 6) and Ranveer Singh (at No 7).

According to the magazine’s website, the ranks are calculated not only on the basis of the celebrity’s estimated earnings in 2019 but also their “fame quotient”.

Also read: Deepika Padukone teams up with Ananya Panday, Sidhant Chaturvedi for Shakun Batra’s relationship drama

Television stars Kapil Sharma (at No 53), Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (at No 79), Bharti Singh (at No 82) and Karan Kundra (at No 92) were also on the list.

Here is the list of celebrities from the entertainment industry who made it to the Forbes Celebrity 100:

Akshay Kumar (Rs 293.25 crore) – 2nd position

Salman Khan (Rs 229.25 crore) – 3rd position

Amitabh Bachchan (Rs 239.25 crore) – 4th position

Shah Rukh Khan (Rs 124.38 crore) – 6th position

Ranveer Singh (Rs 118.2 crore) – 7th position

Alia Bhatt (Rs 59.21 crore) – 8th position

Deepika Padukone (Rs 48 crore) – 10th position

Ajay Devgn (Rs 94 crore) – 12th position

Rajinikanth (Rs 100 crore) – 13th position

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Rs 23.4 crore) – 14th position

Aamir Khan (Rs 85 crore) – 15th position

AR Rahman (Rs 94.8 crore) – 16th position

Pritam (Rs 97.78 crore) – 17th position

Hrithik Roshan (Rs 58.73 crore) – 18th position

Amit Trivedi (Rs 80.73 crore) – 19th position

Vishal-Shekhar (Rs 76.84 crore) – 20th position

Anushka Sharma (Rs 28.67 crore) – 21st position

Ajay-Atul (Rs 77.91 crore) – 22nd position

Katrina Kaif (Rs 23.63 crore) – 23rd position

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy (Rs 76.48 crore) – 24th position

Varun Dhawan (Rs 33 crore) – 25th position

Arijit Singh (Rs 71.95 crore) – 26th position

Mohanlal (Rs 64.5 crore) – 27th position

Shraddha Kapoor (Rs 8.33 crore) – 28th position

Neha Kakkar (Rs 25 crore) – 29th position

Jacqueline Fernandez (Rs 9.5 crore) – 32nd position

Shahid Kapoor (Rs 12.75 crore) – 36th position

Ayushmann Khurrana (Rs 30.5 crore) – 37th position

Kriti Sanon (Rs 8.09 crore) – 38th position

Diljit Dosanjh (Rs 36.91 crore) – 39th position

Tiger Shroff (Rs 18.5 crore) – 40th position

Parineeti Chopra (Rs 12.5 crore) – 41st position

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (Rs 8.5 crore) – 42nd position

Disha Patani (Rs 5.8 crore) – 43rd position

Prabhas (Rs 35 crore) – 44th position

Ranbir Kapoor (Rs 45 crore) – 45th position

John Abraham (Rs 28.5 crore) – 46th position

Vijay (Rs 30 crore) – 47th position

Sunny Leone (Rs 2.5 crore) – 48th position

Guru Randhawa (Rs 26.4 crore) – 49th position

Karan Johar (Rs 12 crore) – 50th position

Ajith Kumar (Rs 40.5 crore) – 52nd position

Kapil Sharma (Rs 34.98 crore) – 53rd position

Mahesh Babu (Rs 35 crore) – 54th position

S Shankar (Rs 31.5 crore) – 55th position

Kamal Haasan (Rs 34 crore) – 56th position

Madhuri Dixit Nene (Rs 10.83 crore) – 57th position

Badshah (Rs 29.17 crore) – 58th position

Sonakshi Sinha (Rs 6.14 crore) – 59th position

Rohit Shetty (Rs 32.17 crore) – 60th position

Mammootty (Rs 33.5 crore) – 62nd position

Dhanush (Rs 31.75 crore) – 64th position

Arjun Kapoor (Rs 11.45 crore) – 65th position

Sara Ali Khan (Rs 5.75 crore) – 66th position

Kartik Aaryan (Rs 10.38 crore) – 67th position

Taapsee Pannu (Rs 6.18 crore) – 68th position

Sushant Singh Rajput (Rs 14.26 crore) – 69th position

Kangana Ranaut (Rs 17.5 crore) – 70th position

Anil Kapoor (Rs 14.67 crore) – 71st position

Vicky Kaushal (Rs 10.42 crore) – 72nd position

Saif Ali Khan (Rs 17.03 crore) -74th position

Shilpa Shetty Kundra (Rs 2.26 crore) – 75th position

Malaika Arora (Rs 2.09 crore) – 76th position

Trivikram Srinivas (Rs 21.5 crore) – 77th position

Ali Abbas Zafar (Rs 15 crore) – 78th position

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (Rs 1.46 crore) – 79th position

Siva (Rs 12.17 crore) – 80th position

Bharti Singh (Rs 10.92 crore) – 82nd position

Zoya Akhtar (Rs 9.33 crore) – 83rd position

Karthik Subbaraj (Rs 13.5 crore) – 84th position

Remo D’Souza (Rs 1.63 crore) – 86th position

Raveena Tandon (Rs 2.4 crore) – 89th position

Karan Kundra (Rs 4.12 crore) – 92nd position

Kalki Koechlin (Rs 3.33 crore) – 93rd position

Follow @htshowbiz for more