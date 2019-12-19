Deepika Padukone teams up with Ananya Panday, Sidhant Chaturvedi for Shakun Batra’s relationship drama

bollywood

Actors Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Sidhant Chaturvedi have teamed up for Shakun Batra’s next film, filmmaker Karan Johar announced on Twitter. Labelling it “relationship drama”, the producer revealed that the untitled film is set to hit theatres on February 2012.

Karan tweeted, “He’s back with another dose of life & love! @deepikapadukone, @SiddhantChturvD & @ananyapandayy to star in @shakunbatra‘s next relationship drama releasing on 12th February 2021! Can’t wait to see this magic unfold!! @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies.” Shakun’s last offering was Alia Bhatt-Fawad Khan-Sidharth Malhotra’s 2016 film Kapoor & Sons that also featured Rishi Kapoor in an important role.

He's back with another dose of life & love! @deepikapadukone, @SiddhantChturvD & @ananyapandayy to star in @shakunbatra's next relationship drama releasing on 12th February 2021! Can't wait to see this magic unfold!!@apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/gT97Jb0X1G — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 19, 2019

After making a huge impact with his act beside Ranveer Singh as a rapper in Gully Boy, Sidhant has also bagged another big project - Bunty Aur Babli 2. Joining him will be debutante, Mumbai girl Sharvari, who has been prepping for her acting launch for the last one year. Writer-director Varun Sharma had said about the film, “Bunty Aur Babli 2 is completely set in today’s time. Siddhant caught everyone’s eye with his brilliant acting debut in Gully Boy (earlier this year) and became the heartthrob of the nation. We are very excited to have him play the role of Bunty. He is a superb actor, is extremely charming and he fits the role perfectly.”

Ananya, on the other hand, was recently seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh where she played the girlfriend of Kartik Aaryan’s middle-class husband. Bhumi Pednekar starred as Kartik’s wife in the film directed by Mudassar Aziz.

Deepika is currently promoting Meghna Gulzar’s film Chhapaak, where she essays the role of an acid attack survivor. The film is loosely based on the life of Delhi’s Laxmi Aggarwal and is slated to hit theatres on January 24. However, the makers announced the promotions won’t be held in Delhi in the wake of violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

“We believe that it will be insensitive on our part to promote our film at a time when the nation and the city is going through an emotional upheaval and unrest. We pray for peace and harmony and regret the inconvenience caused by our absence but we hope you will understand,” the statement read. Deepika and director Meghna Gulzar made the announcement at a recent event.

