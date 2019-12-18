Akshay Kumar reveals the advice he has for Amit Shah

bollywood

Right before the Lok Sabha elections this year, Akshay Kumar conducted a candid “non-political” interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his life and journey. Now, he has some advice for Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

At an event in Delhi on Tuesday, Akshay was asked if he had any questions for the home minister, to which he said, “The only thing I would ask Amit Shah ji, is to please take care of his health. He is a very important person in the country. I would just give him a suggestion ki 6.30 pm ke baad khaana na khaaye (I would advise him not to eat anything after 6.30 pm).”

“It will be good for him - and for anyone else - if he stops eating after 6.30. Humare shastro mein likha hai ki aapko suryast ke baad koi ann nahi khaana chahiye (It is written in our scriptures that we should not eat food after sunset). It helps your body,” he added.

Earlier this month, at the 17th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Akshay opened up about interviewing PM Narendra Modi and said that he did not prepare any questions beforehand. He said, “Anyone would have jumped at the chance of interviewing PM Modi. I went without any preparation and asked him questions as a common man.”

The actor rubbished speculation that the questions were pre-approved by the prime minister’s team. “Even the PM was taken aback by the kind of questions I was asking -- about jokes he tells and whether he likes mangoes. He was sweet enough to answer my questions, he could’ve had me thrown out,” he said.

Meanwhile, Akshay is currently gearing up for the release of Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film deals with the subject of In Vitro Fertilisation.

Produced by Dharma Productions and Cape Of Good Films, Good Newwz will release across the country on December 27.

